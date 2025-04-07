Born as Reshma Patel, this actress was said to be married to Munir Khan, a member of a banned terrorist group

The real lives of Bollywood celebrities are often very different from what we see on screen. One heartbreaking example is actress Laila Khan. Born as Reshma Patel in 1978, she faced a tragic end. She was reportedly murdered by her stepfather and passed away on January 30, 2011.

Laila Khan, a Bollywood actress who acted with Rajesh Khanna in the 2008 film Wafa: A Deadly Love Story, was part of a tragic and shocking case. Born as Reshma Patel, she was said to be married to Munir Khan, a member of a banned terrorist group. In 2011, Laila and some of her family members went missing. Later, it was believed that they had all been killed.

On January 30, 2011, Laila Khan’s family—including her mother, siblings, and cousin—left Mumbai for their holiday home in Igatpuri. A few days later, on February 9, her mother told a relative over the phone that she was in Chandigarh with her third husband, Pervez Iqbal Tak. After that, no one heard from the family again. Laila’s father filed a missing persons report, and filmmaker Rakesh Sawant, who was working with her at the time, also reported her missing.

On July 17, 2012, Laila Khan’s father, Nadir Shah Patel, approached the Bombay High Court. He requested that the investigation into his daughter’s case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), claiming that the Crime Branch was not making enough progress.

Parvez Iqbal Tak and Asif Sheikh, both of whom were Laila Khan’s stepfathers and suspected to have links with terrorist groups, were named in the case. Tak was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 21, 2012, while being investigated for a different matter.

During his initial interrogation, Parvez Iqbal Tak confessed that Laila Khan and her family were shot and killed in Maharashtra in February 2011. But later, he changed his statement and claimed that they were still alive.

Eventually, Parvez Iqbal Tak told the Mumbai Crime Branch that he planned to kill Laila Khan’s mother, Shelina, due to personal issues. He admitted that he killed Laila and her family and buried their bodies behind her bungalow in Igatpuri. Asif Sheikh, who was later arrested in Bengaluru, also confessed that he helped Tak in the killings. During the investigation, police found six buried bodies near the bungalow, believed to be Laila and her family.

In November 2012, DNA test results confirmed that the remains found at Laila Khan's farmhouse in Igatpuri were indeed hers and those of her family members.