Meet Bollywood actress who rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, had her own TV series

This superstar actress rejected Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster, and she's the only one who has a TV show in her name.

In Bollywood, every actress wishes to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar was on a roll in the 90s, and last year he claimed his throne again. SRK, also known as King of Romance has dazzled the screen every time he romanced. However, one actress refused to star opposite him and rejected a film that went on to become an iconic romantic blockbuster.

The superstar who rejected Shah Rukh Khan's film was...

Karisma Kapoor, also known as Bebo, was on a roll in the 90s. She was among the highest-paid actress in Bollywood and was part of several blockbusters. However, she was considered for Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As per IMDb, Karisma was offered Tina, the second lead actress in the film, and Karisma rejected the role for the same reason. Later, the role went to Rani Mukerji, and she won the Best Supporting Actress Filmfare Award. A year before KKHH, Karisma played the second lead in Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and she rejected Karan's film to avoid getting typecast for supporting roles

Karisma Kapoor had a TV show of her name

Karisma had her own TV series on Sahara TV called 'Karishma – The Miracles Of Destiny'. In this show, she played three different roles. The show premiered on August 25, 2003 and lasted over 262 episodes ending in October 2004. The show also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Arshad Warsi, Vikas Bhalla, Jugal Hansraj, and Ayub Khan.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in the film Murder Mubarak. Currently, she is also actively participating in reality shows as a judge. Karisma has been a part of India's Best Dancer from its inception. She made her OTT debut with the series Mentalhood.

