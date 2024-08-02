Twitter
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

Meet Bollywood actress with world record for most kisses, sued magazine for nude pic, sentenced to 26 years' jail for...

This actress held the world record for most kisses in a minute, sued a magazine over her nude photos, and faced prison time, all in a space of three years

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 07:38 PM IST

Meet Bollywood actress with world record for most kisses, sued magazine for nude pic, sentenced to 26 years' jail for...
The actress with most kisses in a minute
In 2013, a Bollywood actress broke a record that originally belonged to Salman Khan. While one would assume it would be box office record given Salman’s massive star power. But the record involved kissing. The actress was not Indian but a Pakistani export and one whose entire stint in Bollywood was marred with controversies. This is the story of the Bollywood star who holds the world record for most kisses in a minute.

The Bollywood actress with most kisses in a minute

Pakistani actress Veena Malik gained fame in India after she appeared on Bigg Boss 3 and ended up among the top 6. Her chemistry with Ashmit Patel on the show and her bold and bindaas attitude in shoots and films made her a celebrity in the country overnight. In 2013, she expanded her celebrity with an appearance on the reality show Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega. There, she broke the record for getting maximum kisses on her birthday in a span of one minute, beating Salman Khan’s record.

Veena Malik’s nude shoot controversy

Prior to this, Veena had already faced controversy back in her home country due to her boldness. In 2011, FHM India featured Veena on its cover in the nude with the letters ISI tattooed on her arm. It was perceived to be a reference to Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence. Given the nude shoot and ISI reference in an Indian magazine, Veena was heavily criticised in Pakistan. On her part, the actress said that she posed topless but not nude and that the magazine broke her faith with how they published the images. She dragged them to court over the shoot but the matter was later settled.

Veena-Malik-at-the-red-carpet-event-for-the-Lux-Style-Awards

Why Veena Malik was sentenced to prison

In 2013, Veena married businessman Asad Bashir Khan Kattak in Dubai. The couple, who got divorced in 2018, has two children. However, before their divorce, they faced legal issues after they aired a mock wedding on Geo TV in 2014. A Gilgit court ruled the programme as blasphemous sentencing Veena, Asad and the programme’s host Shaista Wahidi to 26 years in prison. However, they have yet to serve any time, as the ruling is not enforceable outside Gilgit.

