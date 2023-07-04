Meet Bollywood actress with most expensive home worth Rs 173 crore, and it's not Deepika, Katrina, Priyanka, or Alia

Bollywood actress with most expensive home worth Rs 173 crore

Bollywood celebrities own lavish houses with top amenities. The beautiful and luxurious houses are worth crores. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat is one of the most expensive houses which is worth Rs 200 core. However, not only the actors but even the Bollywood actresses own expensive houses.

The Bollywood actress who owns the most expensive house is Sonam Kapoor. The actress owns a bungalow worth Rs 173 crore in Delhi. The actress has a tour of her luxurious bungalow during the lockdown.

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her beau, businessman Anand Ahuja. She met Anand during the promotion of her film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. The duo got hitched in Mumbai in 2018 in a lavish wedding. Recently, the duo embraced parenthood as they welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Delhi mansion has a classic wooden finish giving it an elegant and grand look. It also has a huge garden, modular kitchen, and even a basketball court. According to reports, the mansion is located on Prithviraj Road, which is popularly known as Lutyens Business Zone, and is spread across 3170 square yards.

The house has elegant interiors and an impressive collection of Books and Shoes. The actress’ bedroom is decorated like a fairytale with a white four-poster bed that gives a royal look.

Deepika Padukone, who recently gave a blockbuster movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Pathaan owns a luxurious flat in Mumbai’s Bandra which is worth Rs 119 crore. Priyanka Chopra also owns a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles which is worth Rs 144 crore. Her mansion has amenities like an Infinity swimming pool and a stunning backyard. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also own an apartment worth Rs 32 crore in Mumbai’s Palli Hill, where the duo got married and is said to be designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will be making her comeback with the movie Blind. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the movie is a crime thriller wherein Sonam will be seen essaying the role of a visually impaired detective chasing a menacing serial killer. The movie also stars Purab Kohli in key role and is scheduled to release on July 7 on Jio Cinema.

