They say, "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall," and this rings true for many, especially in the world of Bollywood. It's always uplifting to hear stories of people bouncing back after facing challenges, and Bollywood stars have plenty of such stories that motivate us.

Today, we’re talking about a Bollywood star who was one of the top actresses of the 80s. Her journey has been far from easy, yet she has inspired us in countless ways. We’re referring to Padmini Kolhapure, who began her career in films as a child artist.

Padmini Kolhapure won over audiences with her outstanding performances in several blockbusters, despite coming from a conservative Maharashtrian family. She rose to fame through her immense talent and charm.

When she made headlines for kissing Prince Charles

In 1980, during Prince Charles's visit to India, Padmini Kolhapure greeted him and made headlines by kissing him on the cheek during the welcoming ceremony. The unexpected gesture created a media stir and quickly became the talk of the town, making headlines in major newspapers.

In an interview with The Times of India, Padmini recalled the moment with Prince Charles and shared an amusing incident. During a visit to London, an immigration officer recognized her and asked, "Are you the same girl who kissed Prince Charles?"

Against her family's wishes, she married producer Pradeep Sharma, also known as Tutu Sharma. Her journey, from a middle-class background to becoming a Bollywood star, is truly inspiring.

In 1986, while filming for Pradeep Sharma's movie Aisa Pyaar Kahan, Padmini Kolhapure met the producer and starred alongside veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role. However, her family was strongly opposed to her love marriage. In an interview with Filmfare, Padmini shared that her parents were against even the idea of her opening her hair, let alone considering a love marriage.

With her parents unsupportive of her relationship with Pradeep Sharma, Padmini had to make the difficult decision to run away and be with him. Luckily, her elder sister Shivangi Kapoor and brother-in-law Shakti Kapoor supported their union. Shakti Kapoor even helped Padmini in getting married to Pradeep Sharma.