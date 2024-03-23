Meet actress with just 3 hits in 17 years, has 2 crore followers, MLA's daughter may contest Lok Sabha elections from...

This Bollywood actress may be in the fray to contest Lok Sabha elections from Bhagalpur, a place where her father has a political connection too

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are almost upon us. The Election Commission of India recently announced the poll dates and even before that, major political parties in the country had begun to announce lists of their candidates from various constituencies. Now, it turns out that a popular Bollywood actress may join the fray as well, and she has political pedigree behind her already.

The Bollywood actress who may contest Lok Sabha polls from Bihar

Actress Neha Sharma’s name has been doing the rounds as a potential candidate for a Congress ticket from Bihar’s Bhagalpur constituency. Interestingly, Neha’s father Ajit Sharma is an MLA from one of the six Assembly constituencies that comprise Bhagalpur. In a recent interaction with News 18, Sharma appeared to say that his daughter may be in the fray for a political debut. “Congress should get Bhagalpur constituency as it is our stronghold, talks on seat sharing arrangement is on. If we get this seat, it is up to the party’s high command to take a call on who can contest, if the party asks me, I will contest or maybe my daughter Neha Sharma might contest from this constituency. We will have to wait and see,” MLA Ajay Sharma said.

Neha Sharma’s blockbuster beginning and chequered Bollywood career

Neha Sharma began her film journey in 2007 with the Telugu film Chirutha alongside Ram Charan, which was a big hit. She made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Crook and saw her first hit in the Hindi film industry with Kya Super Kool Hain Hum two years later. However, after that, Neha’s films did not quite work at the box office and she only saw average grosser like Mubarakan. Her last box office success came in the form of the 2020 release Tanhaji, where she played a supporting role. The same year, she made her OTT debut with the show Illegal.

Neha Sharma’s immense social media popularity

However, despite her on-and-off film career, Neha enjoys a substantial popularity on social media. On Instagram, where Neha often shares snippets from her life and fitness journey, the actress has over 20 million (2 crore) followers. She and her younger sister Aisha Sharma (also an actress) are both favourites of paparazzi as well.

