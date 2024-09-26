Meet Bollywood actress, one of India’s first supermodel, was considered for Bond Girl, never worked with SRK, Salman

This actor was one of the first supermodels in India, never worked with Shah Rukh Khan, or Salman Khan.

Many Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and Aishwarya Rai among others started their careers as models. Another such actress who was one of the first supermodels of India, was considered for the role of Bond Girl.

The actress we are talking about has never worked with Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan and was featured in the top 10 beautiful women. She is the Canadian actress and model Lisa Ray.

Lisa Ray was born in Canada but spent some time in Calcutta during her childhood. She began her modeling career in India in the early 1990s. She first gained fame during her teens when she appeared in an advertisement for Bombay Dyeing. However, after her iconic swimsuit cover that catapulted Ray to nationwide fame in India, Lisa went back to Canada to complete her graduation.

After her mother got into a tragic accident that put her in a wheelchair, Lisa Ray returned to India and went on to become one of the country's first supermodels, and the face of Lakmé and Bombay Dyeing. As one of India's most successful cover models, Ray would subsequently lend her face to iconic global brands such as L’Oréal, MasterCard, De Beers, and Rado. She was featured in the top 10 beautiful women by the Daily Times.

After turning down a number of roles, Lisa Ray made her Indian Film Industry debut in 2001 with the Hindi film Kasoor, opposite Aftab Shivdasani. Her work in the film caught Deepa Mehta's attention who then cast her in the movie Water. After this, she went on to work in productions in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Some of her films include I Can't Think Straight, All Hat and A Stone's Throw among others. She also starred in several Hindi films like 99 Songs, Dobaara: See Your Evil, and Ishq Forever but never worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

She also hosted one of the top Canadian reality shows Top Chef Canada and starred in the web series Four More Shorts Please wherein she romanced Bani J. The actress survived Cancer and later in 2012, married management consultant Jason Dehni. She now lives in Dubai with her husband and twin daughters, which the couple had through surrogacy.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.