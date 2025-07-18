Meet Bollywood actress, who worked with South superstars, changed religion for marriage, has net worth of Rs...

Genelia D'Souza changed her religion for marriage when she tied the knot with her first co-star Riteish Deshmukh in 2012. The couple welcomed two sons, Riaan in 2014 and Rahyl in 2016.

Born in Mumbai, Genelia D'Souza comes from a Mangalorean Catholic family. Her mother was an executive in pharma and her father worked with Tata Consultancy Services. A state-level athlete and national-level football player during her school years, she was discovered through a Parker Pen ad campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan, which opened the door to acting for her.

Genelia made her acting debut in the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). Her Telugu breakthrough came with Bommarillu (2006), earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu. She gained fame in Bollywood with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), playing the lovable Aditi, a role that cemented her image as "the girl next door." In the following years, Genelia worked with South superstars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Siddharth.

Genelia D'Souza changed her religion for marriage when she tied the knot with her first co-star Riteish Deshmukh in 2012. The couple welcomed two sons, Riaan in 2014 and Rahyl in 2016. She took a career break of nearly a decade to focus on family and motherhood, embracing the role of a homemaker.

She made her acting comeback with the Marathi film Ved. The 2022 movie, which marked Riteish's directorial debut and also starred the couple in the leading role, became a record-breaking success in regional cinema. In 2025, she starred alongside Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par, her Bollywood comeback, where she played his compassionate and emotionally layered wife Sunita.

As per reports, Genelia D' Souza has built up an estimated net worth of around Rs 140 crore. Most of her earnings come from her work in movies and partnerships with different brands. Apart from her acting endeavors, she also represents multiple brands and engages in modeling projects.

