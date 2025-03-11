Salman Khan will be seen next in the action-packed drama Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film releases later this month on Eid 2025.

Born to legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife Sushila Charak aka Salma Khan on December 27, 1965, Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. He is one of the highest-paid actors across the world and has delivered multiple blockbusters in almost four-decade-long career.

Widely loved and admired by millions of fans, Salman is also a bit superstitious. Apart from his lucky turquoise bracelet, the Dabangg actor also wears a locket with the holy Ayatul Kuri inscribed on it. Ayatul Kuri, meaning Throne Verse, is the 255th verse of the second chapter of the Quran.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are the contemporaries of Salman Khan and the three are often regarded as the last three superstars in Hindi film industry. Salman and Shah Rukh collaborated for the first time in the 1995 reincarnation drama Karan Arjun directed by Rakesh Roshan. In the 1998 romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota, they both shared the screen space again as Salman agreed to do the supporting role in the Karan Johar's directorial debut after multiple actors had rejected the film.

After giving cameo appearances in their respective films Tubelight and Zero, Salman and Shah Rukh as Tiger and Pathaan are two of the three lead actors in the YRF Spy Universe, the third being Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. In 2023, Salman's cameo in Pathaan and Shah Rukh's cameo in Tiger 3 turned the theatres into stadiums.

While Salman and Shah Rukh have worked together in multiple films, Salman and Aamir have shared the screen space only once in the 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial was one of the biggest flops of the 1990s, but has now attained a cult status over the years.

Salman is the man with a golden heart and one of the reasons why this statement holds true is that he helped Hrithik Roshan to become the next superstar. Before his debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, Khan trained Roshan. The Fighter actor has often shared how the Sultan actor not just mentored him physically, but also provided crucial moral support.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen next in the action-packed drama Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini-fame, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in the leading roles. Poduced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is slated to release in cinemas the last week of March on the occasion of Eid 2025.