A well-known starkid sent shock waves after he posted a cryptic message about suicide. Born to an influential family, the actor struggled to leave a mark in the film industry as did his father and brother. Despite multiple opportunities, he failed to deliver solo hits and ended up suffering from depression. The actor we are talking about is Yash Chopra’s son, Uday Chopra.

Uday Chopra made his acting debut with one of the cult classics Mohabbatein in 2000. Written and directed by his brother Aditya Chopra, the film also starred Bollywood biggies Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Later, he was seen in films like Mere Yaar ki Shaadi Hai, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Dhoom series, and Neal ‘n’ Nikki among others. Except for Dhoom, other films failed to make any impact on the box office as well as Chopra’s career. Unable to make it big, Chopra quit acting years later.

“For a few hours, I have deactivated my Twitter account. It felt as close to death as I could get. Was phenomenal! I think this is a good option for suicide. I might be doing it permanently soon, read his old tweet that left fans concerned. However, an hour later, he deleted the tweet and dropped a post about atheism. Another old tweet of his has grabbed major attention on Reddit, where Chopra spoke about his burial. “When I die I wanna be buried and not in a casket. I want my dead body to nourish the soil and at least be useful in my death,” he tweeted in 2018. This was the time when Chopra was disillusioned with no film projects at hand and went down with depression.

Meanwhile, Uday Chopra opened up about his difficult journey in The Romantics, the Netflix docu-series that was released in 2023. He also talked about his venture called Yomics – a comic book division of Yash Raj Films.