When this actor came to Mumbai, there was a time when he had only Rs 18 in his bank account.

Many actors come to Mumbai with big dreams and face many struggles to succeed. One such actor, who once couldn’t afford school fees or a proper meal, has now become a star.

Rajkummar Rao, who once survived on biscuits and Frooti, has now become a star. Today, he owns a luxurious house worth ₹44 crore. Rajkummar Rao started with a small role in Ram Gopal Varma’s Rann and made his lead debut in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Since then, he has delivered hits like Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Stree, Queen, Shahid, and more.

Recalling his struggles, Rajkummar Rao shared in an interview with Pinkvilla, “It used to be tough times for me. I come from a very humble middle-class background and there was a time in school when I didn’t have money and my teachers paid my school fees for two years.”

He added that when he came to Mumbai, there was a time when he had only Rs 18 in his bank account and said, "When I came to the city, we were living in a really small house. I was paying Rs 7000 of my share which I thought was too much. I needed around 15-20000 every month to survive and there were times I would get a notification that I had only 18 rupees left in my account. My friend would have 23 rupees.”

The actor also revealed that during this time, he had very little or nothing to eat and survived on Parle-G and Frooti for lunch. He mentioned in an interview that it is "hard to be an outsider" in the industry.

He said, "It was difficult being an outsider. I grew up in a joint family in Gurgaon and at that time, it was just a small town. I fell in love with cinema as a kid and knew this was what I wanted to do. I used to ride a bicycle 70 km up and down to Delhi when I was doing theatre. It was like going to meet your girlfriend."

However, the actor has now risen to stardom. After delivering multiple hits and making his mark in both films and OTT, he is considered one of Bollywood's A-listers. He reportedly charges Rs 6 crore per film and owns a luxurious house worth Rs 44 crore.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently seen in the biographical drama Srikanth, co-starring Jyotika. The film has received a positive response from both audiences and critics.