Headlines

Rachin Ravindra receives special blessing from grandma, viral video wins internet

Travel from Delhi to Gurugram in just 7 minutes from 2026; know how that will be possible

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: CM KCR declares assets worth Rs 59 crore, Rs 25 crore liabilities

Meet Pakistan’s first billionaire, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth is…

'Pregnant for sure': Fans convinced Anushka Sharma is flaunting baby bump in latest video with Virat Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rachin Ravindra receives special blessing from grandma, viral video wins internet

Travel from Delhi to Gurugram in just 7 minutes from 2026; know how that will be possible

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: CM KCR declares assets worth Rs 59 crore, Rs 25 crore liabilities

7 tallest buildings in the world

Batsmen who remained not out the most in ODIs while chasing

Benefits of eating pears 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Meet Bollywood actor who sold peanuts, waited in queues to use toilet, watched his elder brother die at 10, now...

Made for Rs 15 crore, this film was blockbuster, earned over Rs 100 crore, related to Lord Krishna

'Pregnant for sure': Fans convinced Anushka Sharma is flaunting baby bump in latest video with Virat Kohli

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood actor who sold peanuts, waited in queues to use toilet, watched his elder brother die at 10, now...

In an interview, Jackie Shroff recalled the days when he had to stand in long queues to use toilet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From spending 33 years in a chawl to becoming a style icon and legendary star later, Jackie Shroff has always inspired us with his journey. The actor, who has always been vocal about the challenges he faced during his struggling days, featured in more than 200 films.

In a candid interview with Mukesh Khanna, Jackie recalled the days when he had to stand in long queues to use toilet in Teen Batti, Mumbai. The actor revealed how it was not only physically uncomfortable but also emotionally embarrassing. Despite the hardships, Jackie Shroff remained driven by his dreams, fueled by the unwavering support of his mother. Living in the confines of the chawls, the duo faced cramped spaces and challenging conditions.

Early life

Jackie Shroff was born Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff on February 1, 1957, in Bombay (now Mumbai). His father was Gujarati and his mother was Turkmen who fled Kazakhstan during a coup. His father, part of a once-prosperous Gujarati family, faced financial setbacks in the stock market. Raised in Mumbai's Teen Batti area, Jackie dropped out of junior college after the 11th grade.

Elder brother

He had an elder brother who died at a young age. In an interview, Jackie Shroff talked about losing his brother and parents and revealed he still lives with the trauma as he watched his teenage elder brother drown before his eyes who was trying to save a friend.

While speaking to Lehren Retro, he said, “I saw my daddy go, I saw my brother go. I’ve seen it with my eyes, and my mother…”He added, “I was there, I was 10 years old. I saw it.” He mentioned, “That’s trauma, it’s inside. It has to be, I don’t know where it is. I don’t want to dig it out. It’s the good memories that last longer with me. I know it’s a tragic thing, but a lot of people go through tragedy, it’s normal...”

He added, “For friends, he was all out. We’ve learned the same thing, we can burn our house to give warmth to someone else… He was 17, I was 10. He did a lot of good things. He gave his life for a friend, which is huge.”

Selling peanut

During his early life, Jackie used to sell peanuts outside the theatres to add income to the family. In his career of more than four decades, he has appeared in over 220 films in 13 languages. As per reports, the actor now has a luxurious 8-BHK and owns luxurious cars including BMW, and Mercedes.

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dhanteras 2023: Here's why you should not buy these things on Dhanteras

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get flat 78% off on premium massagers, grab the deal now

Highest-grossing Indian film faced sedition charges, song angered censor board, writer went underground to evade arrest

IBM to invest $500 million in AI firms via new venture fund

This fast bowler played for India in World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly; alcohol destroyed him, then became Bollywood star

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE