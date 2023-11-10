Meet Bollywood actor who sold peanuts, waited in queues to use toilet, watched his elder brother die at 10, now...

In an interview, Jackie Shroff recalled the days when he had to stand in long queues to use toilet.

From spending 33 years in a chawl to becoming a style icon and legendary star later, Jackie Shroff has always inspired us with his journey. The actor, who has always been vocal about the challenges he faced during his struggling days, featured in more than 200 films.

In a candid interview with Mukesh Khanna, Jackie recalled the days when he had to stand in long queues to use toilet in Teen Batti, Mumbai. The actor revealed how it was not only physically uncomfortable but also emotionally embarrassing. Despite the hardships, Jackie Shroff remained driven by his dreams, fueled by the unwavering support of his mother. Living in the confines of the chawls, the duo faced cramped spaces and challenging conditions.

Early life

Jackie Shroff was born Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff on February 1, 1957, in Bombay (now Mumbai). His father was Gujarati and his mother was Turkmen who fled Kazakhstan during a coup. His father, part of a once-prosperous Gujarati family, faced financial setbacks in the stock market. Raised in Mumbai's Teen Batti area, Jackie dropped out of junior college after the 11th grade.

Elder brother

He had an elder brother who died at a young age. In an interview, Jackie Shroff talked about losing his brother and parents and revealed he still lives with the trauma as he watched his teenage elder brother drown before his eyes who was trying to save a friend.

While speaking to Lehren Retro, he said, “I saw my daddy go, I saw my brother go. I’ve seen it with my eyes, and my mother…”He added, “I was there, I was 10 years old. I saw it.” He mentioned, “That’s trauma, it’s inside. It has to be, I don’t know where it is. I don’t want to dig it out. It’s the good memories that last longer with me. I know it’s a tragic thing, but a lot of people go through tragedy, it’s normal...”

He added, “For friends, he was all out. We’ve learned the same thing, we can burn our house to give warmth to someone else… He was 17, I was 10. He did a lot of good things. He gave his life for a friend, which is huge.”

Selling peanut

During his early life, Jackie used to sell peanuts outside the theatres to add income to the family. In his career of more than four decades, he has appeared in over 220 films in 13 languages. As per reports, the actor now has a luxurious 8-BHK and owns luxurious cars including BMW, and Mercedes.