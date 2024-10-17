At the time, such a portrayal was groundbreaking, but it also sparked serious censorship issues.

Bollywood has seen many bold actresses, but few have lived as colourful and fearless a life as Simi Garewal. From her controversial nude scenes to her high-profile relationships, Simi’s life both on and off the screen has captivated audiences for decades.

Simi's acting career took off with the film Mera Naam Joker (1970), where she played a role that included a bold, nude scene. At the time, such a portrayal was groundbreaking, but it also sparked serious censorship issues. While this controversial scene raised eyebrows, it cemented her reputation as a fearless actress, unafraid to push the limits of Indian cinema.

Her love life, too, has been just as dramatic as her career. At just 17, she was in a serious relationship with Shatrusalyasinhji, the Maharaja of Jamnagar. Their romance lasted for three years but eventually came to an end, marking the beginning of a series of high-profile relationships.

In the years that followed, Simi became romantically linked to cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi. However, their relationship ended when he met and fell in love with actress Sharmila Tagore, leading to their marriage.

One of her lesser-known romances was with industrialist Ratan Tata. Known for his simplicity and sense of humour, Tata was very different from the glamorous world Simi lived in. Despite their bond, their relationship didn’t go beyond friendship, but she has always spoken highly of him, calling him "the perfect gentleman."

In 1970, Simi married Ravi Mohan, a member of the noble Chunnamal family from Delhi. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1979. Despite this, they remain on good terms.

Simi's connection to Bollywood runs even deeper—she is first cousins with Pamela Chopra, wife of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. This makes her the aunt of filmmakers Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra, adding another layer to her deep ties with the industry.

Today, at 76, Simi Garewal leads a quiet life away from the limelight. While her personal life and career have had their ups and downs, her bold choices and lasting influence continue to make her a standout figure in Indian cinema.