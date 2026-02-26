FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Ali Larijani? Military head picked by Supreme Leader Khamenei to lead Iran if he is assassinated

Meet biggest superstar of 2025, earned Rs 2000 crore in a year, beats Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, took 4 years break, he is...

Delhi Police vs Himachal Police: What exactly happened? Here's all you need to know

UP DElEd Exam 2026: Results announced at btcresult.in, Check how to download scorecard

Iran: Trouble mounts for Supreme Leader amid tension with US, 100 Mujahideen-e-Khalq fighters reportedly killed in clashes near Ali Khamenei's home

Delhi police, Himachal police clash over 'unauthorised' arrest in AI Summit shirtless protest case in Shimla

Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India camp for Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe after meeting ailing father? Batting coach shares major update

President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Donald Trump on call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva

Delhi Family Massacre: 30-year-old woman, 3 daughters found with slit throats in Samaypur Badli, husband under scanner

PM Modi overtakes US President Donald Trump, to become first world leader to cross 100 million Instagram followers

BOLLYWOOD

Meet biggest superstar of 2025, earned Rs 2000 crore in a year, beats Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, took 4 years break, he is...

The biggest superstar of 2025 had once taken a sabbatical of four years, and he believes in maintaining a very quiet, private life, away from parties and social gatherings. Also, he's 50 years old and still single.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 11:45 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet biggest superstar of 2025, earned Rs 2000 crore in a year, beats Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, took 4 years break, he is...
The biggest superstar of 2025, who is single at 50
Change is constant. Nothing remains forever, not even a lull phase. The film industry is quite strange. We have seen phases in which a superstar struggles to get a clean hit. And an actor who was absent from the glamour world for years suddenly becomes the biggest sensation. Today, we will discuss one such actor, a star kid, who never disappointed on the big screen, yet he couldn't make it big in his 28-year career. Whenever he appeared on the screen, the audience had a great time, but he wasn't considered in the league of superstars. However, in 2025, this actor gave two blockbusters, and he instantly became the biggest actor of Indian cinema. Have you guessed it? 

Akshaye Khanna: The biggest superstar of 2025

Akshaye Khanna, son of late superstar Vinod Khanna, was arguably the biggest superstar of 2025. He started and ended the year with a bang. He delivered stellar performances in two blockbusters, becoming the biggest highlight of these films. In February 2025, Akshaye was seen in Chhaava. While Vicky Kaushal shone as Chhatrapti Sambhaji Maharaj, it was Akshaye's barbaric performance as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb that bolstered Vicky's performance and made the narrative even stronger. Chhaava won the critics and audience, and went on to gross Rs 807 crore worldwide. Chaava was the year's biggest hit until Dhurandhar arrived. 

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing film of 2025, earning over Rs 1305 crore worldwide. Although Singh was the leading star of the film, Akshaye's charming yet ruthless act of Rehman Dakait became the biggest highlight of Dhurandhar. Aksheye was literally termed the scene stealer of the film, and he was hailed as the biggest star from the ensemble blockbuster. 

How Akshaye Khanna became the biggest star of 2025, beating Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan? 

Going by the combined collection of Chaava and Dhurandhar, Akshaye brought Rs 2112 crore to the Indian box office. This is easily the biggest earning from an actor. In comparison, Hrithik Roshan with Jr NTR could rake in only Rs 364 crore with War 2. Rajinikanth, with his ensemble actioner Coolie could only bring Rs 518 crore. Aamir Khan could only bring Rs 267 crore with Sitaare Zameen Par. Going by this data, Akshaye is the only star who could bring Rs 2000 crore in a single year. 

Akshaye Khanna once took a break of 4 years

Before becoming the biggest talking point, Akshaye Khanna was away from the silver screen. From 2012-2016, Akshaye took a sabatical due to personal reasons. He made his comeback with Dishoom (2016), marking his second innings. Akshaye Khanna is 50 years old, and he's happily single. Reports say that he was in love with another star kid, but his love story remained incomplete. Read this story here.  

