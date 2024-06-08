Meet Big B's heroine, who started career at 11, got married at 18, then became 70s' glamourous vamp, sex symbol

This actress, who wanted to be a heroine, later became one of the most glamourous vamps.

As important is the role of the main lead, the villain in the film plays an equally significant role. There are not many actresses who became a successful villain. However, there is one actress, who wanted to be a heroine, but fate had other plans for her. The actress we are talking about worked with many superstars and broke the myth that married actresses cannot be a sex symbol. She is none other than Bindu.

Bindu was just 11 when her father passed away and being the eldest in the family, the responsibility for their survival came on her shoulder. It was then that she started to do modeling to earn a living. She revealed in an interview, “Dad said, ‘You’re my son. Look after the family after I’m gone. After he passed away I took to modelling to support the family. I was 11 but I looked 16 as I was well-built.”

The actress then fell in love with her neighbor and got married at the tender age of 18. After this, the actress met director Raj Khosla who offered Bindu a role in his film Do Raaste. She was hesitant at first because the role was that of a vamp but she later agreed to do it and the film emerged to be a blockbuster.

The actress worked in back-to-back hits at the start of her career thus establishing herself as the top actress. Though she wanted to be a heroine, the actress went on to be Bollywood’s glamorous vamp. From Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan to Prem Chopra, the actress worked with every superstar and gave several hits and blockbusters.

She revealed in an interview that she was hurled abuses at in theatres and when any of her male fans came to meet her, their wives would hide them thinking she’d flirt with them. The actress worked in over 160 films in a career that spanned over 4 decades and she is most remembered for her role as Shabnam in Kati Patang and for her films opposite Prem Chopra.

Later, in the 80s, the actress planned a baby with her husband and took a break from movies. However, she had a miscarriage and after this when she returned to films, she went on to do mature roles in movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, and more. The actress is known as one of the item number queens and she defined the Bollywood cabaret dance number and the role of the Vamp.

