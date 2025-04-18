Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan got married in 1941. Their eldest son, Amitabh Bachchan, was born in 1942, while their youngest son, Ajitabh Bachchan, was born in 1947. While Amitabh Bachchan went on to become a global superstar, Ajitabh Bachchan carved his own unique identity in business.

Amitabh Bachchan is often regarded as one of the greatest, most accomplished, and commercially successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. Even at 82, Amitabh Bachchan casts a big shadow, thanks to his unmatched acting performances. Amitabh Bachchan is not only professionally successful but also has an accomplished private life. Amitabh Bachchan is married to Jaya Bachchan and has two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. However, rarely anyone is aware of his brother Ajitabh Bachchan and his family, as he prefers to live away from the world of glitz and glamour, far from Big B's superstardom.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan got married in 1941. Their eldest son, Amitabh Bachchan, was born in 1942, while their youngest son, Ajitabh Bachchan, was born in 1947. After growing up, Amitabh Bachchan went on to become a global superstar, and Ajitabh Bachchan carved his own unique identity in the world of business. Ajitabh Bachchan completed his schooling at Nainital's Sherwood College and then went to London for work. He established himself as a successful businessman in the UK and then returned to India after 15 years.

Reports state that Ajitabh Bachchan held important positions at three companies, Qa Hydrocarbons Private Limited, Asn Hydrocarbons Private Limited, and Asn Innovative Private Limited. Ajitabh Bachchan has an estimated net worth of Rs 166 crore, as per a report in ABP News.

Ajitabh Bachchan is married to Ramola Bachchan, who is also an entrepreneur. The couple has four children: three daughters, Nilima Bachchan, Namrita Bachchan, and Naina Bachchan, and one son, Bhim Bachchan.

Bhim Bachchan, the other Jr Bachchan of the family after Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan, reportedly works as an investment banker, as per media reports. Bhim Bachchan lived in New York, US, for many years before moving to Mumbai just recently.

While he was in the US, Bhim Bachchan worked in Bear Stears and Co. Inc. Once, while attending his sister Namrita Bachchan's art event, a source close to The Times of India revealed that Bhim Bachchan was the talk of the town when he attended the art show and was far good looking than his cousin Abhishek Bachchan. One guest at the event said, "He's even better looking than Abhishek. All the girls have been eyeing him."