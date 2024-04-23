Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

Anil Ambani’s Reliance may make massive Rs 40000000000 deal soon, government to settle debt…

Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma to face SP, BSP candidates in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Phase 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

Anil Ambani’s Reliance may make massive Rs 40000000000 deal soon, government to settle debt…

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

This close relative of dinosaurs is still alive

AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'How dare...'

Watch: Nicki Minaj almost gets hit by object on stage during Detroit show, throws it back into crowd; video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

Meet actress, who gave up high paying job for Miss India, later gave hits in south cinema.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 07:05 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Aditi Arya (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many beauty queens like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lara Dutta, and Priyanka Chopra along with others, not only made India proud but also went on to rule Bollywood and made their place in the audience's hearts. However, there is one beauty queen, who did find success in south cinema, but quit the industry after one big flop in Bollywood. 

The actress we are talking about left her high-paying job to contest in Miss India and later ventured into acting, but after a short career of 5 years, she quit the industry and is now married into one of India's richest families. She is none other than Aditi Arya. 

Aditi Arya completed her graduation with a finance major in business studies from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. She later enrolled in the Indian School of Business through their Young Leaders Programme while working as a research analyst for one of the big four audit firms, Ernst & Young. The actress then quit her job to participate in Miss India. She was crowned the winner at FBB Femina Miss India World 2015 and represented India at Miss World 2015. 

Soon after that, in the following year, after passing her crown, she made her Telugu debut alongside  Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the film titled Ism. The movie tasted commercial and critical success and the actress next went on to star in the Kannada film Kurukshetra. The actress also worked in 36 36-episode series of Vikram Bhatt titled Tantra and later made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the sports drama 83. 

83  is a biographical sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R. Badree. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 220 crore, the film collected only Rs 193 crore worldwide and was declared a flop at the box office. 

After the failure of her film, the actress quit films and has not seen any other film since 2021. The actress and beauty queen got married to Jay Kotak, son of Uday Kotak, India's richest banker in 2022. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. As per Forbes, Uday Kotak is worth $13.4 billion making him one of the richest businessmen in India. Jay Kotak holds a BA in history degree which he completed from Columbia University and also completed his MBA from Harvard Business School and now works in Kotak 811 and is responsible for the strategy and product.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA probe points to Pakistan link

This actress was thrown out of 13 films, body-shamed, labelled 'manhoos' by producers, then gave solo Rs 100-crore hit

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share special post

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th result DECLARED, 86.69% pass; direct link here

UGC NET June 2024 registration begins; check exam date, how to apply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement