Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

Meet actress, who gave up high paying job for Miss India, later gave hits in south cinema.

Many beauty queens like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lara Dutta, and Priyanka Chopra along with others, not only made India proud but also went on to rule Bollywood and made their place in the audience's hearts. However, there is one beauty queen, who did find success in south cinema, but quit the industry after one big flop in Bollywood.

The actress we are talking about left her high-paying job to contest in Miss India and later ventured into acting, but after a short career of 5 years, she quit the industry and is now married into one of India's richest families. She is none other than Aditi Arya.

Aditi Arya completed her graduation with a finance major in business studies from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. She later enrolled in the Indian School of Business through their Young Leaders Programme while working as a research analyst for one of the big four audit firms, Ernst & Young. The actress then quit her job to participate in Miss India. She was crowned the winner at FBB Femina Miss India World 2015 and represented India at Miss World 2015.

Soon after that, in the following year, after passing her crown, she made her Telugu debut alongside Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the film titled Ism. The movie tasted commercial and critical success and the actress next went on to star in the Kannada film Kurukshetra. The actress also worked in 36 36-episode series of Vikram Bhatt titled Tantra and later made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the sports drama 83.

83 is a biographical sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R. Badree. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 220 crore, the film collected only Rs 193 crore worldwide and was declared a flop at the box office.

After the failure of her film, the actress quit films and has not seen any other film since 2021. The actress and beauty queen got married to Jay Kotak, son of Uday Kotak, India's richest banker in 2022. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. As per Forbes, Uday Kotak is worth $13.4 billion making him one of the richest businessmen in India. Jay Kotak holds a BA in history degree which he completed from Columbia University and also completed his MBA from Harvard Business School and now works in Kotak 811 and is responsible for the strategy and product.

