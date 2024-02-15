Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has been grabbing headlines for the last few years. Tanushree's name has popped up during the Me Too campaign and sometimes regarding court cases. Tanushree Dutta is an Indian actress who has shown her acting skills in many great films and represented India in the Miss Universe 2004. She was in the top 10.

Tanushree was born in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, in March 1984. She completed her college degree in Pune. In 2003, Tanushree won the Femina Miss India pageant and then represented India at the Miss Universe 2004 Pageant where she was the sixth runner-up.

Tanushree Dutta debuted with a Tamil film titled 'Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai' and her Bollywood debut in 2005 with 'Chocolate' and 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'. In 2006, she appeared in the song 'Jab Kabhi' from '36 China Town'. She was last seen in a film in 2010. The film was titled 'Apartment'.

Tanushree appeared in several Hindi films from 2005-2010 including 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Bhagam Bhag', and 'Dhol'.

Even after appearing in several hit films and working with superstars, Tanushree Dutta's career could never take off as expected. This led to Tanushree Dutta quitting acting and moving away from the limelight.

In 2018, after being away from the glitz and glamour world for a few years, Tanushree Dutta, in an interview, accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2009 film 'Horn 'Ok' Pleassss'. Her accusations against the veteran actor were a catalyst in bringing the Me Too movement to India.

In an interview in 2013, Tanushree revealed that she was suffering from depression after the film 'Horn 'Ok' Pleassss' which is why she took a break and tried to recuperate using Eastern spirituality. She also stayed at an ashram for one and a half years after which she went to Ladakh where she learned Buddhist meditation. She also practices Vipassana meditation.

Tanushree Dutta has now quit the film industry completely and as of September 2018, she is a permanent resident of the US.