Bollywood

Meet Bangladesh superstar Azmeri Haque Badhon, worked with Tabu, now forced to take arms to fight rioters, looters

Azmeri Haque Badhon, a Bangladeshi actress who has worked in Bollywood, is currently guarding her neighbourhood back home against armed robbers

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

The political upheaval in Bangladesh, which began with student protests nationwide and concluded with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, has led to a lot of violence and chaos in the country. India’s neighbour is now grappling with incidents of rioting and looting with citizens having to arm themselves to combat the menace. Among them is Azmeri Haque Badhon, a star in Bangladesh cinema who is currently out on the streets to protect her home.

Recently, Azmeri Haque Badhon posted a picture on social media where she and her neighbour could be seen wielding sickles guarding their locality from rioters and looters. She wrote that she was patrolling the area all night with a billhook in hand, looking to ward off robbers and looters. A video of the actress was posted on Facebook by another netizen, applauding her. “This is what happens when the actors of this country are this brave. The woman you see in the video is actress Azmeri Haque Badhon . She's as fierce and protective as her characters in the films,” read the caption.

Badhon, born in 1983, rose to fame in 2006 when she was the runner-up in a talent show. She made her film debut in 2010 in Bangladesh and worked in a number of TV dramas over the years. In 2023, she made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya. Her performance and chemistry with Tabu in the film was appreciated by critics and fans alike. Badhon has been fiercely vocal about women’s rights and has been a social activist, taking part in rallies and protests herself over the years.

