Meet Ayesha Jhulka, her career got finished due to one big mistake, worked with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

In 1993, Ayesha Jhulka worked opposite Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty in 'Dalal' and it is said that her bold scenes in this film ruined her career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

Ayesha Jhulka was one of the most popular actresses of the 90s. She was a superstar in those days and people used to wait for new films of Ayesha Jhulka. She gave many hit films in her career. Ayesha Jhulka made her Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' opposite Aamir Khan and became the darling of the audience.

After 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (22 May 1992)', Ayesha Jhulka worked in several films including 'Khiladi (05 June 1992)', 'Mashook (10 July 1992)', 'Balma (01 January 1993)', 'Kohra (08 October 1993)' ', 'Meherbaan (23 July 1993)', 'Rang (09 July 1993)', 'Waqt Hamara Hai (02 July 1993)' and 'Sangram (18 June 1993)'. These films took Ayesha Jhulka’s career to a new height.

At the peak of her career, Ayesha Jhulka signed a film which ended her Bollywood career. According to trade experts, this was the biggest mistake committed by Ayesha Jhulka. In 1993, Ayesha Jhulka worked opposite Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty in 'Dalal' and it is said that her bold scenes in this film ruined her career.

After 'Dalal', Ayesha's career went down and her films started flopping at the box-office. After Dalal, Ayesha went from being a superstar to a super flop in Bollywood and it is said that after this film, she started getting offers for B grade films as well.

Though Ayesha Jhulka worked till 2018 but she did not get any major role during this period. According to Box Office India statistics, Ayesha Jhulka had 24 disaster and 12 flop films during this period.

