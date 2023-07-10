Meet Atlee, director of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, who has a unique 3 Idiots connection, helmed 3 blockbusters for Vijay

Headlines

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

Kiara Advani shares her favourite sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha's song Raat Baaki: 'The most thrilling shot...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Eye health: 7 effective ways to improve eyesight

Weight loss tips: Best drinks to help lose belly fat fast

7 greatest fielders in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Speeding car in Hyderabad loses control, rams into three on morning walk

'I am the boss: Sharad Pawar hits out at Ajit Pawar, Rahul Gandhi extends full supports to veteran leader

DNA | The countdown of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts, gives epic start to finale

Homebollywood

bollywood

Meet Atlee, director of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, who has a unique 3 Idiots connection, helmed 3 blockbusters for Vijay

Here's everything you need to know about Atlee, who has directed Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone's action-packed entertainer Jawan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Jawan prevue, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar as a grey-shaded character with glimpses of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, has wreaked havoc on the internet. Promising an action-packed adventure, the prevue has blockbuster written all over it. Set to release in cinemas on September 7, Jawan is directed by Atlee. Here's everything you need to know about him, who has a unique connection with 3 Idiots and has helmed three successive blockbusters for Thalapathy Vijay.

Born as Arun Kumar in Madurai in 1986, he moved to Chennai where he completed his schooling and studied visual communications at Sathyabhama University, Chennai. Before starting his film career, Arun Kumar chose the unique name of Atlee. He started working as an assistant director with Shankar Shanmugam, referred to simply as Shankar, on Rajinikanth-starrer science fiction film Enthiran in 2010. 

Two years later, he again assisted Shankar in his next film called Nanban, which was the official remake of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 3 Idiots. In Nanban, Thalapathy Vijay, Jiiva, and Srikanth play the three main protagonists, originally essayed by Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan in the Hindi film. During its shoot, Atlee developed a strong bond with Vijay and later went on to direct him in three blockbusters.

In 2013, Atlee made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy Raja Rani starring Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, and Nazriya Nazim in the leading roles. It earned widespread critical acclaim and also turned out to be a massive commercial success. The filmmaker then shifted his gears to make an action-thriller called Theri, which featured Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson. The film was a huge box office success earning over Rs 150 crore at the box office worldwide.

Next year, the actor and the filmmaker returned with Mersal in which Vijay starred in a triple role with a huge ensemble cast of Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hareesh Peradi, Kovai Sarala and Sathyan. The 2017 release grossed more than Rs 250 crore at the global box office. Vijay and Atlee reunited for their third film Bigil in 2019 in which the actor played a double role and Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek, and Kathir were seen in supporting roles. Released on the occasion of Diwali, the sports action film turned out to be the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year earning more than Rs 300 crore worldwide.

On the personal front, Atlee married actress Krishna Priya in 2014, and the couple was blessed with a baby boy in January 2023. They named him Meer, which means 'leader'. It is a coincidence that Atlee's son shares his name with Shah Rukh's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. Atlee and Priya also own a production house named A for Apple Production and have successfully produced two films under their banner, Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae (2017) and Andhaghaaram (2020).

READ | Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Can't see why Kohli or Rohit can't play...': Former India captain backs senior pros in India's T20 setup

Monsoon live updates: Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow; 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted

Shamita Shetty reacts to her mention in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's trailer

Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water level set to cross ‘Dangerous’ mark; NCR cities face immediate threat

Period cramp? Try this effective drink for instant relief

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

In pics: Shweta Tiwari burns the internet as she poses in white bralette and black miniskirt in hotel room

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE