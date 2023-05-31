Search icon
Meet Asin’s husband, tech billionaire Rahul Sharma who is Micromax's CEO, has estimated net worth of Rs 8,273 crore

Here's all you need to know about Bollywood actress Asin's husband Rahul Sharma who has an estimated net worth of Rs 8273 crore.

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma

Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal who is best known for roles in movies like Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, Salman Khan’s Reddy, and more, is married to one of the tech billionaires Rahul Sharma.

Who is Rahul Sharma? 

Rahul Sharma is one of India’s tech billionaires, and CEO of one of the largest companies of 2018 making low-cost feature phones in India, Micromax. 

Born on September 14, 1975, the 47-year-old was born and brought up in Delhi. He pursued two undergraduate degrees, a Mechanical Engineering from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and a Bachelor in Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada. 

According to Forbes, Rahul Sharma had a manic obsession with embedded technology since he was a teenager which was one of the reasons which led him to found Micromax.

Rahul Sharma as Micromax Co-founder

Rahul Sharma along with his friends Rajesh Aggarwal, Vikas Jain, and Sumeet Arora, founded Micromax Informatics in 2000. In the initial times, the company worked on low-end technology products and then expanded later. At the initial time, the company founded a cellphone that would run for a whole month on just a single charge and later they swayed their interest towards dual-sim phones and became the first company to launch dual-sim phones with a "single baseband" in India. 

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was also one of the brand ambassadors for Micromax. 

Not only this, Rahul Sharma’s new company, Revolt Intellicorp, started in 2018 and also introduced, India's first artificial intelligence (AI)-based electric bike, RV 400. 

The company reportedly made an operating revenue of Rs 500 crore in the financial year ending on March 2022. 

Rahul Sharma Awards 

Rahul has been awarded The Forbes Person of the Year in 2010, 'GQ Man of the Year (Excellence in Business)' in 2013. Not only this, he was named in Fortune Magazine's Global Power List of 2014- Fortune's '40 under 40' list of 2014.

Rahul Sharma Interests 

According to Fortune, Rahul Sharma likes Japanese cuisine and in his free time, he loves to play Badminton. 

Rahul Sharma's personal life 

Rahul Sharma tied the knot with Bollywood actress Asin in January 2016 and also has a son. Their story is no less than a fairytale where Akshay Kumar played the cupid. In 2012, Akshay Kumar introduced Asin to his ‘close friend’ Rahul Sharma. Asin was not aware that the person she met was the founder of Micromax and when she realized, she couldn’t miss the humility and simplicity of the millionaire and they both later exchanged numbers. During the first meeting itself, Rahul Sharma asked her to introduce him to her parents so he could tell them that he had found the one. 

Rahul Sharma assets

The Micromax founder reportedly lives in Mehrauli Suburbs and has a net worth of Ra 8273 crore. Rahul Sharma owns Bentley Supersport Limited Edition, a BMW X6, and a Mercedes GL450. His favorite car is his latest buy, the Rolls Royce Ghost Series 2. Asin’s Engagement ring given to her by Rahul Sharma was worth Rs 6 core.

