Meet Ashwini Bhave: Superstar of 90s, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, where is she now? her career ended after….

Many Bollywood actresses of the 90s are living a life of anonymity today and one among them is is the talented and beautiful actress Ashwini Bhave who made her Bollywood debut in 1991.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

There are many actresses in Bollywood who are away from the world of acting even after playing many brilliant characters in their career. Some of them have completely said goodbye to the world of acting and one knows where they are and what are they doing? In this article, we will talk about an actress who has worked with superstars like Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan but today she is away from the world of acting.

Many Bollywood actresses of the 90s are living a life of anonymity today and one among them is is the talented and beautiful actress Ashwini Bhave who made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with superhit film 'Heena'. In this film she was seen with Rishi Kapoor. In her acting career, Ashwini has shared the screen with many big stars but the actress disappeared from Bollywood at the peak of her career.

Ashwini Bhave did such a tremendous job in the first film of her career that she became an overnight star. After this she got many film offers. In 1993, Ashwini Bhave was the lead actress in the film Sainik opposite Akshay Kumar.

After working in Bandhan with Salman Khan in 1998, Ashwini Bhave shifted to America, where she also did a film making course. It is believed that Ashwini’s decision to leave for the US caused the end of her career in Bollywood. Along with this, she was also associated with the stage, during which she also got married. The actress returned to India in 2017 and tried to stage a comeback with the film Dhyanimani. But this film failed to do wonders at the box-office.

In her career, Ashwini Bhave has acted in several superhit films like 'Sainik', 'Bandhan' and 'Hina'. She has also acted in films like 'Cheetah', 'Ashant', 'Yugpurush', 'Ikka Raja Rani' and 'Judge Mujrim'.

 

