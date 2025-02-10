Arijit Singh and Koyel Roy have known each other since childhood, having been neighbours and friends.

Arijit Singh's journey to success wasn't easy. He started from a humble background and first appeared on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, where he was recognized for his incredible singing talent.

While he didn’t win the show, his passion and hard work eventually led him to become one of the most celebrated voices in the music industry. Arijit Singh rose to fame instantly in 2011 with his song Tum Hi Ho, and since then, he has enjoyed massive success.

While his career is widely recognised, his personal life is kept private, with one known fact being that he has been married twice. Let’s dive into the story of his second wife, KoyelRoy.

Arijit Singh and Koyel Roy have known each other since childhood, having been neighbours and friends. As Arijit's career took off and his songs became chart-toppers, he decided it was time to settle down.

It’s important to note that Arijit has always kept his personal life private, never discussing it in public. Both he and Koyelprefer to lead quiet lives, and despite being married to a superstar, Koyelremains humble, which reflects in her simple and grounded lifestyle.

Arijit Singh learned from his previous mistake of rushing into marriage. For his second marriage, he wanted to seek divine blessings. He married KoyelRoy in a private ceremony at the Tripathi Temple in West Bengal on January 21, 2014. Only close family and friends were present at the event, and Arijit managed to keep the marriage away from the media's attention.

Like Arijit Singh, it was also KoyelRoy’s second marriage. She had a daughter from her first marriage. Having known Arijit since childhood, she was always a fan of his music. Together, they have two sons and share a deep love for all three of their children, treating them with equal care and affection.

Arijit Singh has never publicly discussed his first marriage. However, reports indicate that in 2013, while working as a music programmer, he married Ruprekha Banerjee. She was a contestant on Fame Gurukul, the same reality show where Arijit had competed.

Multiple sources suggest that Arijit Singh’s first marriage was a hasty decision and didn't last long. The couple reportedly divorced quickly and went their separate ways. It is also said that their divorce was quite a bitter and difficult one.