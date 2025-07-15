Meet Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi, faced rejection in 100 auditions, YouTube vlogger and musician, is dating actress...

Aaryamann Sethi, son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, has revealed that he is dating The Kerala Story-fame actress Yogita Bihani.

Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, sons of actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, have become internet celebrities after the Raja Hindustani actress has been making vlogs about their family. In one of the vlogs, Aaryamann revealed that he has faced rejection in 100 auditions. Aaryamann is an aspiring actor and a musician, who shares his songs on his YouTube channel. Now, just a week ago, he has launched another YouTube channel as a vlogger.

In one of his recent vlogs, he even introduced his girlfriend Yogita Bihani. Aaryamann met Yogita a few months earlier while shooting his music video Chhoti Baatein. He went to Hyderabad to surprise Yogita, who was shooting in the Telangana capital. Aaryamann stood outside her room in the hotel lobby and as she came out of the elevator, he handed her a bouquet of flowers. The couple exchanged a warm hug and discussed their relationship as they sat in front of the camera.

Confirming her relationship with Aaryamann, Yogita told Hindustan Times, "Yes, we are dating. I wasn’t expecting it to come out in the open so soon. It was a surprise for me too, as Aaryamann came to me a day earlier than our initial plan. On top of that, I didn’t even know he was announcing our relationship. We are in the early stages, and both want to enjoy this phase together."

Who is Yogita Bihani?

Yogita Bihani made her acting debut in Ekta Kapoor's show Dil Hi Toh Hai, before making her Bollywood debut in the 2020 Netflix film AK vs AK. She also starred in Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer action thriller Vikram Vedha, and was last seen in the socio-political drama The Kerala Story, which went on to earn over Rs 300 crore worldwide in 2023.

