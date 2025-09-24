Meet Anya Singh, outsider who struggled years for hit, went unnoticed in Rs 800 crore blockbuster, was stuck in contract with…, then Aryan Khan…

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violent because...

President Murmu to visit Vrindavan on Maharaja Express; Luxury train fares start from Rs...

Sonu Sood questioned by ED for more than seven hours in illegal betting app case

Donald Trump's SHOCKING shift in tone on Russia, says, 'Ukraine would be able to...'

Shah Rukh Khan has been given National Award because of Bihar elections, says Congress; BJP argues 'saffron party never judged...'

CDS General Anil Chauhan gets 8-month extension till May 2026

This film premiered at Cannes, clashed with Saiyaara, bombed at box office, director went into depression after 'heartbreaking failure'

Meet Mohit Tyagi: 'India's most celebrated teacher', will be played by Scam 2003's Gagan Dev Riar in.., he provides free education to 20 lakh students by..

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma creates history, breaks Sanath Jayasuriya’s record to become first player ever to....

Why do flight attendants wear high heels? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Kya hai, kya nahi...dekh lenge': Shaheen Afridi fires back at Suryakumar Yadav’s remark on IND-PAK rivalry

Shaheen Afridi fires back at Suryakumar Yadav’s remark on IND-PAK rivalry

Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violent because...

Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violen

President Murmu to visit Vrindavan on Maharaja Express; Luxury train fares start from Rs...

President Murmu to visit Vrindavan on Maharaja Express; Luxury train fares start

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Anya Singh, outsider who struggled years for hit, went unnoticed in Rs 800 crore blockbuster, was stuck in contract with…, then Aryan Khan…

As Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood continues making waves across the globe, learn more about Lakshya aka Aasman Singh's manager, Sanya.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 09:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Anya Singh, outsider who struggled years for hit, went unnoticed in Rs 800 crore blockbuster, was stuck in contract with…, then Aryan Khan…
Anya Singh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aryan Khan's web series Ba***ds of Bollywood is streaming on Netflix and has surpassed many other notable films in terms of views. The 7-episode series explores the behind-the-scenes world of Bollywood's glamour, but in a humorous way. Anya Singh, who plays the role of Aasman Singh aka Lakshya's manager, Sanya, has been a huge hit. Let's learn more about him. 

When Anya Singh got stuck in a film contract

 Born in Delhi, she was selected by casting director Shanoo Sharma, who spotted her while scouting for new talent in Chandigarh and Delhi. In Aryan Khan's series, Aasman Singh is caught between three film contracts. He wants to work on one film and doesn't want to work on another. A similar situation played out in Anya Singh's real life. In 2016, Yash Raj Films launched her as a fresh face and signed her for three films. Then, in 2017, she appeared in Qaidi Band, her debut film, alongside Aadar Jain. However, it flopped at the box office. After that, the remaining two projects were never completed.

Anya Singh got ignored in the Rs 800 crore blockbuster

Anya Singh was active in the industry for nearly a decade but couldn't find significant work. She played minor roles in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Stree 2. The horror comedy film was a major blockbuster, but her role as Chiti was majorly ignored. 

Watch Anya Singh in Stree 2

Is Anya Singh the daughter of Pooja Dadlani?

Anya Singh was rumoured to be the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anya revealed that during the trailer launch, the actor compared her to his manager, and people misinterpreted it. She explained that when she met Pooja Dadlani during the screening, she told her about the rumour, and they both had a great laugh, and no one seemed to mind.

Anya Singh Ranks No. 1 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrity

Soon after the release of The Ba***ds, Anya Singh took the top spot on the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list. This milestone marks a defining moment in Singh’s career. Topping IMDb’s list is no small feat, as it reflects the interest and engagement of millions of fans and viewers globally.

Also read: This person made Aryan Khan smile, it's not rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, but...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Salim Khan galeech hai, Salman Khan ko dauda-dauda ke maaro': Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap SLAMS superstar: 'Isko Jodhpur jail mein dalo'
'Salman Khan ko dauda-dauda ke maaro': Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap
UK to remove visa fees? Keir Starmer's govt considers waiver amid Trump's H-1B shocker, check details
UK to remove visa fees? Starmer mulls waiver amid Trump's shocker
Meet man, who left his high-paying job to start his own company, invested Rs 60000 now has massive turnover of Rs..., name is...
Meet man, who left his high-paying job to start his own company, invested Rs 600
Zubeen Garg’s death under scrutiny: Drowning listed as cause, Assam CM awaits post-mortem amid rising questions
Zubeen Garg’s death under scrutiny: Drowning listed as cause
Donald Trump says Gaza talks 'very successful with big players' despite disagreement over Palestine state recognition
Trump says Gaza talks 'very successful with big players' despite disagreement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE