Meet Anya Singh, outsider who struggled years for hit, went unnoticed in Rs 800 crore blockbuster, was stuck in contract with…, then Aryan Khan…

As Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood continues making waves across the globe, learn more about Lakshya aka Aasman Singh's manager, Sanya.

Aryan Khan's web series Ba***ds of Bollywood is streaming on Netflix and has surpassed many other notable films in terms of views. The 7-episode series explores the behind-the-scenes world of Bollywood's glamour, but in a humorous way. Anya Singh, who plays the role of Aasman Singh aka Lakshya's manager, Sanya, has been a huge hit. Let's learn more about him.

When Anya Singh got stuck in a film contract

Born in Delhi, she was selected by casting director Shanoo Sharma, who spotted her while scouting for new talent in Chandigarh and Delhi. In Aryan Khan's series, Aasman Singh is caught between three film contracts. He wants to work on one film and doesn't want to work on another. A similar situation played out in Anya Singh's real life. In 2016, Yash Raj Films launched her as a fresh face and signed her for three films. Then, in 2017, she appeared in Qaidi Band, her debut film, alongside Aadar Jain. However, it flopped at the box office. After that, the remaining two projects were never completed.

Anya Singh got ignored in the Rs 800 crore blockbuster

Anya Singh was active in the industry for nearly a decade but couldn't find significant work. She played minor roles in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Stree 2. The horror comedy film was a major blockbuster, but her role as Chiti was majorly ignored.

Watch Anya Singh in Stree 2

Is Anya Singh the daughter of Pooja Dadlani?

Anya Singh was rumoured to be the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anya revealed that during the trailer launch, the actor compared her to his manager, and people misinterpreted it. She explained that when she met Pooja Dadlani during the screening, she told her about the rumour, and they both had a great laugh, and no one seemed to mind.

Anya Singh Ranks No. 1 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrity

Soon after the release of The Ba***ds, Anya Singh took the top spot on the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list. This milestone marks a defining moment in Singh’s career. Topping IMDb’s list is no small feat, as it reflects the interest and engagement of millions of fans and viewers globally.

