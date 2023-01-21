Search icon
Meet Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's bodyguard Sonu, know his WHOPPING salary, real name

The name of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's bodyguard is Sonu and he has been by Anushka's side for several years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Former India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Kohli are without doubt one of the most famous couples in India and like all celebrities Kohli and Anushka also prefer to avoid unnecessary intrusion in their private lives.

It is a known fact that celebrities, including Bollywood stars do not mind to spend a huge amount of money in order to ensure that they are secure in public domain. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli like several other Indian celebrities have a personal bodyguard. The name of Anushka and Virat’s bodyguard is Sonu and he has been by Anushka’s side for several years. Sonu’s real name is Prakash Singh and he receives a huge salary from Anushka and Kohli for his services.

It is to be noted that Sonu was with Anushka’s personal bodyguard even before the Bollywood star got married to Virat Kohli.

According to Zoom.com, the annual salary of Prakash Singh aka Sonu is around Rs 1.2 crore, which is more than the CTC of CEOs of many companies.

Sources close to Kohli and Anushka say that the star couple consider Sonu more than a bodyguard and he is now a part of the family. Anushka celebrates Sonu's birthday every year. The photos of Anushka celebrating Sonu's birthday on the sets of 'Zero' had gone viral on social media.

Sonu also takes care of Kohli’s security during public appearances. During Anushka's pregnancy, Sonu was always seen with her and during the COVID-19 pandemic he was snapped several times moving in and out of Anushka’s vanity van.

