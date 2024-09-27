Meet Amitabh, Sunny’s heroine, Sridevi’s rival who shared ‘dirty jokes’ with Vinod Khanna; quit acting, left India for..

This actress, a beauty queen who gave blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Deol, quit acting after 13 years.

Many actresses who failed to make a mark in Bollywood, quit industry and some even fled from India. However, this actress, who once ruled over Bollywood, left acting at 32.

The actress we are talking about gave Blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and Mithun Chakraborty, but she soon left the industry after marriage. She is Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit’s rival Meenakshi Seshadri.

Meenakshi Seshadri was among the most successful and highest-paid actresses in India. The star had been in the top tier of Bollywood stars in the 80s and 90s and competed with Sridevi, Jaya Prada and Madhuri Dixit. However, even before she started acting, Meenakshi had won the Eve's Weekly Miss India contest in 1981 at the age of 17.

She made her grand Bollywood debut with Painter Babu, however, it was her performance in Subhash Ghai’s Hero alongside Jackie Shroff that made her an overnight star. After this there was no looking back for the actress. She went on to give blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan in Shahenshah, Sunny Deol in Ghayal, Damini and Anil Kapoor in Meri Jung among others.

Meenakshi Seshadri’s chemistry with Vinod Khanna in movies such as Satyamev Jayate, Jurm, Police, Mujrim, Kshatriya, and Humshakal, was loved by everyone. Recalling her bond with the superstar, the actress said in an interview, “Vinod Khanna and I had a great equation. My dad loved visiting the sets when I was shooting with him. During lunchtime, we used to trade dirty jokes.”

She added, “Vinod Khanna was a chill guy. He was at the top of his career. He used to go to the ashram and would come back and shoot."

However, Meenakshi was at the peak of her career when she decided to get married in 1995. In 1996, after Ghatak's release, Meenakshi decided to quit acting and focus on her family and he went to the US with her husband Harish Mysore. Meenakshi and Harish are parents of two children, and the actress ran her own dance school in Carrollton called Cherish Institute of Dance. However, in 2022, she decided to come back to India and is keen on making a comeback to films.

