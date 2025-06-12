Jayasudha had a riveting career in the film world and politics, but she garnered the most attention for her personal life. Jayasudha predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema. People still remember Jayasudha's role as Amitabh Bachchan's wife in Sooryavansham.

You must remember Jayasudha, a veteran actress who popularly played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife in the film Sooryavansham. But do you know that Jayasudha's real life is no less than the story of a film? One of South cinema's veteran superstars, Jayasudha, not only won hearts with her acting but was also always in the news for her personal life. Jayasudha enjoyed a film career spanning over 5 decades before she entered politics. Jayasudha was elected as MLA from the Secunderabad constituency in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections from Congress. She later joined the Telugu Desam Party in 2016 and, in 2019, she quit the Telugu Desam Party and joined the YSR Congress Party.

Jayasudha had a riveting career in the film world and politics, but she garnered the most attention for her personal life. Born as Sujatha Nidudavolu in December 1958, Jayasudha predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She has also worked in a few Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films, once giving tough competition to both Sridevi and Jaya Prada. People still remember Jayasudha's role as Amitabh Bachchan's wife in Sooryavansham.

In 1982, when she was just 24 years old, Jayasudha married film producer Vadde Ramesh's brother-in-law, Kakarlapudi Rajendra Prasad. Her first marriage ended in divorce. Love reentered Jayasudha's life again. In 1985, Jayasudha married Nitin Kapoor, a cousin of actor Jeetendra. The couple had two children, sons Nihar (born in 1986) and Shreayan (born in 1990). However, tragedy struck when Nitin Kapoor died by suicide by jumping from a building in March 2017. According to Jayasudha, her second husband suffered from bipolar disorder.

There have been reports about a potential third marriage, but these have been denied by Jayasudha and everyone close to her.

