Amitabh Bachchan is widely regarded as the megastar of Bollywood and a true icon of the Indian film industry. Everything related to him sparks excitement among his fans.

His family is equally well-known, with his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda, granddaughters Navya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai all being public figures. However, Amitabh's younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, has managed to maintain a low-profile life, away from the limelight and paparazzi.

Let’s take a closer look at him.

Five years after the birth of Amitabh Bachchan, his parents, Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, were blessed with another son on May 18, 1947, whom they named Ajitabh Bachchan. Like Amitabh, Ajitabh also attended Sherwood College in Nainital. Ajitabh was a bright student, but unlike his elder brother, he developed a keen interest in business rather than pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

As reported by Bollywood Shaadis, Amitabh Bachchan played an important role in bringing Ajitabh and Ramola together, as he was the one who introduced them. When Amitabh was working as a shipping executive in Kolkata, he became friends with Ramola, and it was through his help that the two connected. Their relationship blossomed, leading to marriage and eventually a move to London. Ajitabh and Ramola have four children: a son named Bhim, and three daughters—Nilima, Namrata, and Naina. Professionally, Bhim works as an investment banker, Nilima is an aeronautical engineer, and Namrata is both a photographer and a poet.

Ajitabh and Ramola's younger daughter, Naina Bachchan, initially worked as a banker but later decided to follow her passion and pursue a career as an artist. She moved back to Delhi to work as an actor, and it was there that she met Kunal Kapoor, known for his role in Rang De Basanti. After dating for several years, the two tied the knot on February 9, 2015.

Despite the physical distance between them, the bond between the two brothers, Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan, remains filled with immense love and respect. In terms of net worth, Ajitabh is reportedly valued at $20 million. On the other hand, his brother Amitabh Bachchan has a much higher net worth, reportedly exceeding Rs 3000 crore (approximately $400 million).