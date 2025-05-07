Moushumi Chatterjee had been part of some of the biggest blockbusters, yet she had to struggle after her daughter died.

Actress Moushumi Chatterjee has been active in Bollywood since 1969, and even after more than five decades, she has the child-like spark that lit up the screen every time the camera captures it. Films like Anuraag, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Sabse Bada Rupaiya, Angoor, and Ghayal are among her best performances, and she always brought a smile to the audience with her happy-go-lucky persona. However, the biggest smile often hides the deepest sorrow and misery. Today, we will talk about one such grave loss, Moushumiand her husband had to suffer, and they've still not recovered from it, and they might never recover.

Moushumi Chatterjee's loss of a daughter

Moushumi with her husband, Jayant Mukherjee, were blessed with two daughters, Payal and Megha Chatterjee. However, her elder daughter, Payal, suffered from Type 1 diabetes, was in a coma since 2018, and then she passed away in December 2019. When Payal passed away, Moushumi and Jayant were left dumbfounded after they got to know that her body was kept in the morgue due to unpaid bills. Payal was married to a well-to-do family, but she was not treated well. The actress didn't have good relations with her former son-in-law as well.

Moushumi Chatterjee with her late daughter Payal

In a recent interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Moushmi opened up about the dark phase of Payal's demise and said that her daughter wasn’t getting proper medical care. Chatterjee claimed she was not allowed to visit her daughter during her illness. Recalling the worst period, when she struggled for Payal's dead body to claim, Chatterjee said, "I don’t think my husband has completely gotten over Payal’s death. I am also not over it. This vacuum will be there throughout our lives." In another interview, Moushumi remembered the 'worst experience', and said, "I went to the hospital when she was no more. She was kept in a morgue because the hospital’s bill wasn’t paid. I took all that nonsense." On the work front, Moushmi will be seen in the Bengali film Aarii.