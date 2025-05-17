Aman Yatan Verma was once among the top television actors, leading popular shows. However, years later, he has been found hosting parties as a magician, and his latest video has left netizens shocked.

Fame, money, success; nothing stays permanent. We have heard how a popular actor went on to strive hard for survival after achieving success. Today we got another example. The 90s-born definitely know Aman Yatan Verma, the actor who used to host the popular reality show Khullja Sim Sim. He's the one who played the eldest son of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in Baghban. Aman Verma was part of popular shows, including Shanti, CID, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, X Zone, and Devi. He also did several movies like Sangharsh, Jaani Dushman- Ek Anokhi Kahani, Andaaz, Baabul, Jaan-E-Mann, EMI, and Desh Drohi.

However, the recent video of Aman Verma has shocked netizens, as the actor is seen performing magic tricks at a private bash. Aman Verma is now also working as a magician, and the reason is- survival. Aman dropped a reel on his Instagram in which he's seen performing a trick with a wine bottle and a newspaper. Aman makes the bottle disappear with the help of paper, and he earns applause from the attendees.

Aman shared the video with the caption, "Well, this is where i learnt the tricks of being a magician... It was a little difficult. But managed. It's all in the Sleight of the hand...Ladies and gentlemen. Here comes the magician ... called AMAN YATAN VERMA."

Netizens are shocked by Aman Verma's new stint

As soon as Aman shared the video, it left several netizens shocked. An internet user wrote, "Baghban me Amitabh ko ghar se gayab bhi aisehi kiya tha. Aman replied, "Bilkul sahi kaha aapne. Yahi to hamara kamaal hai." Another internet user asked, "Bhaisahab ye kis line mein aa gaye aap." Aman replied, “Paapi paet ka sawaal hai dost. Kya karein." A netizen wrote, "Itne talented actor ko kya kya karna padta hai, I feel sad for him." Aman replied to him as well, and wrote, "Kaam mere bhai kaam total hai. Chota kya aur bada kya. If I tell u the amount of money I got for doin this, u will come and take place of the assistant who came and gave me the bottle. Samjhe chahu."