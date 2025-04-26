This actor was a professor, and he took a leap of faith due to his icon, Amitabh Bachchan. A few years later, he rose to stardom and even refused to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor who left his UPSC exam, to pursue his dream of becoming an actor

Bollywood has the biggest trinity of superstars - The Khans. Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir are still regarded as the biggest crowd pullers of Hindi cinema after acting legends Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Rajesh Khanna. When the term 'star' is considered, these names pop up instantly. However, back in the 90s, there was an actor, an outsider who gave tough competition to the Khans. He came out of nowhere and, in a few years, created his image as the star of the future.

The actor who gave straight competition to the Khans was...

Chandrachur Singh, the boy from Uttar Pradesh, did his schooling at The Doon School, Dehradun, and then went to St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi. Chandrachur was even preparing for his UPSC exams to become an IPS officer, but he put his objectives on the back burner when he got to know that his idol was looking for him.

How Amitabh Bachchan inspired Chandrachur to live his dream

Chandrachur is a big Amitabh Bachchan fan, and one day, when he was teaching music at Vasant Valley School, he got to know that his idol, Amitabh, is looking for fresh faces for his upcoming production at ABCL Corp LTD. Chandrachur found his true calling, and he decided to take the leap of faith, putting his normal life at stake, to go to Mumbai and struggle to become a star. Chandrachur's debut film Tere Mere Sapne earned critical acclaim, but was a commercial failure. However, Singh made a notable entry in Bollywood, and his performance impressed Gulzar to such an extent that he signed him for Maachis (1996).

Chandrachur Singh with Jimmy Shergill during Maachis

Chandrachur Singh: The actor who refused to star in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

As per the media reports, post Maachis, Chandrachur was flooded with offers, but he continued to be choosy. Singh didn't want to play a supporting lead or 2nd hero. Thus, he rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Aman, who was later played by Salman Khan.

One accident that ruined Chandrachur Singh's life

In 2003, Singh was holidaying in Goa, and he got into a serious accident while water skiing. Singh suffered multiple dislocations of his right shoulder joint, which adversely impacted his career. Singh was advised to complete bed rest for months, and ultimately, he disappeared from the public eye.

Chandrachur Singh in Aarya

The comeback of single father - Chandrachur Singh

In 2012, Chandrachur was seen in Tusshar Kapoor's Chaar Din Ki Chandni, but the movie became a box office disaster. Eight years later, Singh finally made a successful comeback with the digital series Aarya. He was also seen in Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli. For the unversed, Singh married Avantika Kumari in 1999, but later they got separated. Singh is now living his life for his son, Shraanajai Singh, and he's setting parenting goals as a single father.