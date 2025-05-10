In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, when a contestant asked him about his relationship with Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan said, "I consider Abhishek my best friend. There is an old saying that when a son starts wearing his father's shoes, he is no longer a son; he becomes a friend."

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one man who has ruled the hearts of people by playing and adapting different characters on screen. In his career spanning more than 50 years, Amitabh Bachchan has worked with some of the biggest stars of his time, including Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar, and Rishi Kapoor, among others. He has also shared the screen space with the younger generation of actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Despite working with such a wide range of actors, you will be surprised to know that Amitabh Bachchan does not have 'close friends in the industry', except for one, with whom he shares blood relations. We are talking about none other than Amitabh Bachchan's 'only best friend', his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of those few Bollywood stars whose friend circle is very small. In an old interview with journalist and author Vir Sanghvi for Rediff, Bachchan opened up about this, and when asked if he had “many friends,” Amitabh Bachchan said, "Oh gosh, that sounds terrible. No, I don’t have many friends. It’s not got anything to do with that. I find the whole process of meeting, of introductions, of getting close to each other, the whole process of friendship — I just don’t fall in place there."

But, there is one person who is Amitabh Bachchan's 'only best friend' and it's his son Abhishek Bachchan, who might not have had a career as successful as his father's, but shares a lovely bond with him regardless. Abhishek Bachchan began his career in 2000 with the film Refugee, and in 25 years, he has worked in 29 flops and only a handful of hit films. Despite this, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have never let their profession come between their bond, both as father and son, and as friends.

Amitabh Bachchan has often called his son Abhishek Bachchan his best friend because they share a deep, honest, and open bond that goes beyond the traditional father-son relationship.

In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, when a contestant asked him about his relationship with Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan said, "I consider Abhishek my best friend. There is an old saying that when a son starts wearing his father's shoes, he is no longer a son; he becomes a friend. Abhishek wears all my shoes because he and I have the same foot size. The things I can talk to Abhishek about, I cannot talk to anyone else. We both talk to each other very openly."

According to a report in National Herald India, Subhash Jha had also once revealed that Amitabh Bachchan's only best friend is Abhishek Bachchan. He said, "They do not hide anything from each other and share each other's precious shoe collection. Abhishek is the only person who can plunder Bachchan sahab's wardrobe."

According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan charges Rs 12 crore per film and has an estimated net worth of Rs 280 crores.

