Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘only, best friend’, who has 29 flops, still called a star; earns Rs 12 crore per film, he is…

Here's all you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan's 'only and best friend' with whom he shares his shoe collection.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 09:42 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

    While the no of hits and flop films decide an actor’s fate in the film industry, there are some actors who have given back-to-back flops and are still called a star. One such actor, who is Amitabh Bachchan’s best friend, has 29 flops and just 1 solo hit. 

    The actor we are talking about is the son of superstars and even his wife is one of the richest actresses in India. Yes, we are talking about Abhishek Bachchan. 

    Abhishek Bachchan started his career with Refugee, which was an average grosser at the box office. After this, he went on to give 11 back-to-back flops and saw his first hit with Dhoom after 4 years of entering the industry. 

    Most of the hits given by the actor are multi-starrer and the only solo hit that he has been able to deliver is Bunty Aur Babli. He failed to make a mark in Bollywood with his performances unlike his father Amitabh Bachchan. 

    However, he made a smashing comeback with OTT series Breathe: Into The Shadows. His performance in the series was praised by the critics as well as the audience. He then went on to impress with his acting chops in movies like Dasvi, Ghoomer, and more. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor has a total of 29 flops in 24 years of his career and he is still called a star. 

    The actor reportedly charges Rs 12 crore per film and not only this, Abhishek Bachchan has leased the ground floor of their luxurious Juhu bungalow, Ammu, and Vats, to the State Bank of India, an Indian multinational public sector bank. This profitable lease agreement extends over 15 years, ensuring a considerable rental income for the Bachchan family. He thus earns Rs 18 lakh monthly from this agreement. The actor reportedly has a net worth of Rs 280 crore. 

    According to National Herald India, Subhash K Jha once revealed that Amitabh Bachchan’s only and best friend is Abhishek Bachchan and said, “They hide nothing from one another and share each other’s precious shoe collection. Abhishek is the only person on this planet  who gets to plunder Bachchan Saab’s closet.” 

    Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in the movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma and will see Abhishek playing a negative role. The film is currently under production.

