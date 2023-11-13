Meet Amitabh Bachchan's favourite South cinema star, it's not Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas

Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, also has a deep connection with the South film industry. Along with Bollywood, he is also fond of films made in the South.

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen with two big stars of the South. Big B will be seen with Rajinikanth in the film Thalaivar 170 and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, previously, has worked with big stars of the South and shares a special relationship with them. But, if anyone has left a mark on Amitabh Bachchan's heart, it is a young star from the South, of whom he is a big fan.

Amitabh Bachchan is considered a megastar in Bollywood and if he praises someone, then there must be something special about that actor. Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, also has a deep connection with the South film industry. Along with Bollywood, he is also fond of films made in the South. Recently, he praised a young actor from the South, whose film he liked a lot.

During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant "Who has been given the Best Actor Male Award in the 69th National Film Awards?" The contestant answered correctly and said Allu Arjun.

It was after this that Amitabh Bachchan expressed his love and appreciation for Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun. He said, "Pushpa was a great film. Allu Arjun played the character of Pushpa Raj very brilliantly. I am extremely impressed with his chappal hook step in the song Srivalli."

Amitabh Bachchan further said, "This slipper step of Allu Arjun went viral on social media and everyone was doing the step like him. I had seen this kind of madness for the first time in my life."

