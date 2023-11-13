Headlines

Android users may soon get new secret code feature for locked chats

PM assured all possible help: CM Dhami said as he conducts inspection at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

'Wherever PM Modi, Amit Shah go their job...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's harsh remarks ahead of polls

Chhath Puja 2023 date, significance: All you need to know about Kharna, Nahay Khay

Meet Indian tycoon who bought Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV even before Ambani, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Android users may soon get new secret code feature for locked chats

PM assured all possible help: CM Dhami said as he conducts inspection at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

Chhath Puja 2023 date, significance: All you need to know about Kharna, Nahay Khay

7 Rarest birds in the World

Most boundaries in an innings in World Cup 2023

10 strongest female characters in Marvel Universe

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's favourite South cinema star, it's not Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas

Know story of real Tiger, Indian spy who infiltrated Pakistan Army, was tortured for years; inspired Tiger 3, Gadar 2

This TV actress lost her father during board exams, was made to beg, cry and plead for money, now owns luxurious...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's favourite South cinema star, it's not Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas

Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, also has a deep connection with the South film industry. Along with Bollywood, he is also fond of films made in the South.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen with two big stars of the South. Big B will be seen with Rajinikanth in the film Thalaivar 170 and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, previously, has worked with big stars of the South and shares a special relationship with them. But, if anyone has left a mark on Amitabh Bachchan's heart, it is a young star from the South, of whom he is a big fan. 

Amitabh Bachchan is considered a megastar in Bollywood and if he praises someone, then there must be something special about that actor. Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, also has a deep connection with the South film industry. Along with Bollywood, he is also fond of films made in the South. Recently, he praised a young actor from the South, whose film he liked a lot.

During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant "Who has been given the Best Actor Male Award in the 69th National Film Awards?" The contestant answered correctly and said Allu Arjun. 

It was after this that Amitabh Bachchan expressed his love and appreciation for Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun. He said, "Pushpa was a great film. Allu Arjun played the character of Pushpa Raj very brilliantly. I am extremely impressed with his chappal hook step in the song Srivalli." 

Amitabh Bachchan further said, "This slipper step of Allu Arjun went viral on social media and everyone was doing the step like him. I had seen this kind of madness for the first time in my life." 

READ | 'Conscience was not...': Chandrayaan 3 project director Veeramuthuvel's latest move surprises everyone

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ramiz Raja reveals shocking details about Pakistan captain Babar Azam, says 'he looked...'

Uttarakhand: Under construction tunnel collapses, at least 36 workers trapped

Air pollution may worsen Covid-19 infection, suspended dust particles in air may spread virus: Health Ministry

Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi considered for roles in PCB, Pakistan National Team after World Cup

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE