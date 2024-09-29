Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Ratan Tata's BIG move as Tata Sons set to buy 13% in...

Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Read on to know which actress is being talked about, who has now shifted her focus to producing content after receiving no good acting offers after 3 years. She came to limelight after playing Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in TV series Yudh.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...
Actress who has no releases in 3 years
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

From films and shows like Lipstick Under My Burkha and The Accidental Prime Minister to Inside Edge and Call My Agent: Bollywood, this actress impressed the audiences with her sincere performances. She carved her own niche in the Hindi film industry and ruled the Indian OTT space until she stopped receiving good offers and now has to look for alternate mediums, other than acting, to pay her bills.

Aahana Kumra did several theatres and commercials before entering Bollywood. She came to limelight after sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the phsychological thriller TV series Yudh. While Big B played Yudhisthir Sikarwar, Aahana played his daughter Taruni Sikarwar. She then went on play leading roles in multiple web series and films. However, she hasn't received any good offers since her last film Salaam Venky, in which Aahana shared screen space with Kajol, came out in 2022.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aahana opened up on her struggles. She said, "I am not being offered shows anymore. I haven’t received an offer in more than three years. Nobody is offering me anything. I used to do so much work on OTT but haven’t done any since so many years, and I am completely fine with it. The makers want to go to a star or somebody who is going to charge less. I am looking at alternate forms of cinema because I have to run my kitchen. I am trying to do something else in life. Honestly, I have carried the tag of very 'good actor' for long now, I am done now. If you are a good actor, nobody offers you work, and I don't want this tag if I am not getting any work. I have to pay my bills."

The actress has now opened her own production house and want to make theatrical and OTT projects under her banner. Talking about the same and sharing how Bollywood has now become "a fish market", Kumra added, "I have got my own production house. I am going to focus on those things now because I feel that’s the way forward for me. If I do get offered something, I’ll do it, but I work on my terms. It’s a little tough situation because the market is really bad. I know that people will not comfortably say, 'No no we want you.' Everyone has become so easily replaceable these days. It has become like a fish market."

Aahana Kumra concluded that she will never give up on her passion for cinema. She will not wait for acting offers and will focus more on producing good content.

READ | Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

Watch: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona’ song with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction goes viral

LoP Rahul Gandhi gets parliamentary defence committee, Kangana Ranaut gets IT

LoP Rahul Gandhi gets parliamentary defence committee, Kangana Ranaut gets IT

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement