Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Read on to know which actress is being talked about, who has now shifted her focus to producing content after receiving no good acting offers after 3 years. She came to limelight after playing Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in TV series Yudh.

From films and shows like Lipstick Under My Burkha and The Accidental Prime Minister to Inside Edge and Call My Agent: Bollywood, this actress impressed the audiences with her sincere performances. She carved her own niche in the Hindi film industry and ruled the Indian OTT space until she stopped receiving good offers and now has to look for alternate mediums, other than acting, to pay her bills.

Aahana Kumra did several theatres and commercials before entering Bollywood. She came to limelight after sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the phsychological thriller TV series Yudh. While Big B played Yudhisthir Sikarwar, Aahana played his daughter Taruni Sikarwar. She then went on play leading roles in multiple web series and films. However, she hasn't received any good offers since her last film Salaam Venky, in which Aahana shared screen space with Kajol, came out in 2022.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aahana opened up on her struggles. She said, "I am not being offered shows anymore. I haven’t received an offer in more than three years. Nobody is offering me anything. I used to do so much work on OTT but haven’t done any since so many years, and I am completely fine with it. The makers want to go to a star or somebody who is going to charge less. I am looking at alternate forms of cinema because I have to run my kitchen. I am trying to do something else in life. Honestly, I have carried the tag of very 'good actor' for long now, I am done now. If you are a good actor, nobody offers you work, and I don't want this tag if I am not getting any work. I have to pay my bills."

The actress has now opened her own production house and want to make theatrical and OTT projects under her banner. Talking about the same and sharing how Bollywood has now become "a fish market", Kumra added, "I have got my own production house. I am going to focus on those things now because I feel that’s the way forward for me. If I do get offered something, I’ll do it, but I work on my terms. It’s a little tough situation because the market is really bad. I know that people will not comfortably say, 'No no we want you.' Everyone has become so easily replaceable these days. It has become like a fish market."

Aahana Kumra concluded that she will never give up on her passion for cinema. She will not wait for acting offers and will focus more on producing good content.

