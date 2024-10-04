Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Paresh Rawal is best known for playing Babu Rao in the film Hera Pheri. He has worked in many films over the years including Rann with Amitabh Bachchan, Hungama, Ajay Devgn's Golmaal, and Akshay Kumar's Welcome.

Paresh Rawal's name is included in the list of those actors whose acting range is tremendous. Paresh, who scared everyone with his negative characters at the beginning of his career, later also made people laugh a lot with his comedy. Sometimes, he scared the audience by becoming Teja in Andaz Apna Apna, and sometimes he made people laugh by becoming Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri. He has proved his talent in every kind of character. But, do you know that Paresh Rawal used to do a 9 to 5 job before working in films? The actor started his career with the Bank of Baroda. However, Paresh Rawal could not stay here for long and left the job in three days.

After this, Paresh Rawal started looking for acting in films, after which he got a chance to work in the Gujarati film, Naseeb Ni Balihari in the year 1982. After this, he entered the Hindi film industry in the year 1984 with Aamir Khan and Mira Nair's film Holi. After this, he appeared in Sunny Deol's film Arjun (1985), from where he started getting recognition.

At the beginning of his career, he mostly played negative and grey-shade characters, but then he decided to get out of it, which took his career forward rapidly. After this, he became famous by playing the character of Babu Rao in Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty's Hera Pheri. In this movie directed by Priyadarshan, Paresh Rawal won the hearts of the audience with his excellent acting. After this, he was seen winning the hearts of people with his acting in many films like Rann with Amitabh Bachchan, Hungama, Ajay Devgn's Golmaal, and Akshay Kumar's Welcome.

Talking about his personal life, Paresh Rawal's love story is no less interesting than the story of a film. Paresh Rawal fell in love with Swaroop Sampat at first sight and decided to marry her. However, after proposing to Swaroop Sampat, he did not talk to her for a year. Talking about this in an interview, Paresh said that Swaroop had called Paresh Rawal 'dumb', due to which he got angry. However, Paresh and Swaroop decided to get married after dating each other for 12 years and both got married in the year 1987. They have two children Aditya and Anirudh.

There was a time when after leaving his job at the bank, Paresh Rawal had to borrow money from his then-girlfriend Swaroop Sampat who was an actress and Miss India 1979 winner.

