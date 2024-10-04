Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

'Scariest moment of...': Hiker claims he spotted 'Bigfoot' on camera, internet reacts, WATCH viral video

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

5 effective ways to control uric acid levels during Navratri fast

5 effective ways to control uric acid levels during Navratri fast

Impressive educational qualification of Aishwarya Rai

Impressive educational qualification of Aishwarya Rai

5 images of deep space captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 images of deep space captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Paresh Rawal is best known for playing Babu Rao in the film Hera Pheri. He has worked in many films over the years including Rann with Amitabh Bachchan, Hungama, Ajay Devgn's Golmaal, and Akshay Kumar's Welcome.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 08:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Paresh Rawal's name is included in the list of those actors whose acting range is tremendous. Paresh, who scared everyone with his negative characters at the beginning of his career, later also made people laugh a lot with his comedy. Sometimes, he scared the audience by becoming Teja in Andaz Apna Apna, and sometimes he made people laugh by becoming Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri. He has proved his talent in every kind of character. But, do you know that Paresh Rawal used to do a 9 to 5 job before working in films? The actor started his career with the Bank of Baroda. However, Paresh Rawal could not stay here for long and left the job in three days. 

After this, Paresh Rawal started looking for acting in films, after which he got a chance to work in the Gujarati film, Naseeb Ni Balihari in the year 1982. After this, he entered the Hindi film industry in the year 1984 with Aamir Khan and Mira Nair's film Holi. After this, he appeared in Sunny Deol's film Arjun (1985), from where he started getting recognition.

At the beginning of his career, he mostly played negative and grey-shade characters, but then he decided to get out of it, which took his career forward rapidly. After this, he became famous by playing the character of Babu Rao in Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty's Hera Pheri. In this movie directed by Priyadarshan, Paresh Rawal won the hearts of the audience with his excellent acting. After this, he was seen winning the hearts of people with his acting in many films like Rann with Amitabh Bachchan, Hungama, Ajay Devgn's Golmaal, and Akshay Kumar's Welcome.

Talking about his personal life, Paresh Rawal's love story is no less interesting than the story of a film. Paresh Rawal fell in love with Swaroop Sampat at first sight and decided to marry her. However, after proposing to Swaroop Sampat, he did not talk to her for a year. Talking about this in an interview, Paresh said that Swaroop had called Paresh Rawal 'dumb', due to which he got angry. However, Paresh and Swaroop decided to get married after dating each other for 12 years and both got married in the year 1987. They have two children Aditya and Anirudh. 

There was a time when after leaving his job at the bank, Paresh Rawal had to borrow money from his then-girlfriend Swaroop Sampat who was an actress and Miss India 1979 winner.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'What a surprise...': Woman spots Koala bear outside her house, here's what happened next, WATCH viral video

'What a surprise...': Woman spots Koala bear outside her house, here's what happened next, WATCH viral video

2 pilots, engineer killed in helicopter crashes in Pune's Bavdhan

2 pilots, engineer killed in helicopter crashes in Pune's Bavdhan

Before Arbaaz Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora had 'biggest' crush on this actor, put his posters in her room

Before Arbaaz Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora had 'biggest' crush on this actor, put his posters in her room

'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...

'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...

This actress got married at 18, then fell in love with director 12 years older than her, Hema Malini's mother..

This actress got married at 18, then fell in love with director 12 years older than her, Hema Malini's mother..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement