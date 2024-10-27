Remember Ayesha Kapur, who played young Rani Mukerji in Black? The actress left Bollywood after a couple of films. Her father Dilip Kapur is the owner of Rs 500-crore company Hidesign.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 2005 drama Black is known for excellent performances from Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji and poignant storytelling. The film marked the acting debut of Ayesha Kapur, who played the young version of Rani's character. Ayesha's performance was also one of the highlights of the movie and she won the Best Supporting Actress at multiple award ceremonies held in 2006.

After Black, Ayesha was seen in the 2009 crime drama Sikandar. Also starring Parzan Dastur, Sanjay Suri, and R. Madhavan in the leading roles, the Piyush Jha directorial bombed at the box office. Ayesha left Bollywood after just two films. She made her acting comeback in the 2023 Tamil web series Sweet Kaaram Coffee on Amazon Prime Video, but failed to leave her mark.

Talking about her personal life, Ayesha's father Dilip Kapur is the owner of the Hidesign, popular leather goods manufacturer based in Pondicherry, India. Hidesign has operations in 24 countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Kenya, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, and the company's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.

Ayesha's mother Jacqueline is German. After being born in Düsseldorf, Germany in 1994, the actress finished her schooling at Deerfield Academy, Massachusetts, and graduated from Columbia University in 2020. Ayesha now resides in Pondicherry and runs her own brand of accessories, Ayesha Accessories, along with her mother.

