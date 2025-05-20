Interestingly, Anand Pandit did manage to fulfill his dreams, not only through his business but also in his personal life. It did not take long for him to become Amitabh Bachchan’s neighbour. He also bought the bungalow right behind Jalsa, which he ultimately sold to Big B for Rs 50 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the biggest and most beloved stars in the Indian film industry, enjoys a crazy fan following, with people thronging to his home Jalsa every Sunday to catch a glimpse of the megastar. Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Angry Young Man' avatar in films such as Deewaar, Sholay, Zanjeer, and Trishul has inspired the youth of his generation. Today, we will tell you about one of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest fans who moved to Mumbai after watching Trishul and wanted nothing more than to follow in Big B's footsteps. We are talking about none other than real estate developer and producer Anand Pandit.

Anand Pandit was so inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 blockbuster Trishul that it inspired him to move from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. The producer was so taken by Amitabh Bachchan's role as Vijay that he also wanted to start a Shanti Constructions business, similar to Big B's role in the film.

In a recent interview with SCREEN, Anand Pandit opened up about his fanboyism, saying, "I have grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan’s films. His film, Trishul, really inspired me and motivated me to leave Ahmedabad and move to Mumbai. And I also wanted to have my own Shanti Construction Company, and fortunately, today I have made Lotus Developers. His character Vijay, inspired me to be where I am today. It is all because of Bachchan sahab."

Interestingly, Anand Pandit did manage to fulfill his dreams, not only through his business but also in his personal life. It did not take long for him to become Amitabh Bachchan’s neighbour. He also bought the bungalow right behind Jalsa, which he ultimately sold to Big B for Rs 50 crore in 2013. "I feel so privileged to know him so closely. He treats me like his family. He always stands by me whenever I need him. I had a bungalow next to him, and he wanted to expand his bungalow. He requested me to sell him my property, and I did," Anand Pandit said.

For the unversed, Anand Pandit bought the bungalow behind Jalsa in 2010 as an investment. He is still Amitabh Bachchan's neighbour and lives in Janaki Kutir complex, which is located less than 50 metres away from Jalsa.

