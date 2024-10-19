Amitabh Bachchan's bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bodyguard Shivraj has been with her for many years. For her, he is no less than a family member. When there was a wedding at Shivraj's house, Aishwarya Rai personally went to attend the wedding.

The more Bollywood stars stay in the headlines and earn more money, the more risk their life and family can face. That is why these stars spend a lot of money on their bodyguards. These bodyguards not only protect the stars but also take responsibility for the safety of their families. This is the reason why bodyguards are always seen with the stars everywhere. Their salary is also very high, more than the CTC of CEOs. There are some famous stars whose bodyguards' salary is more than that of an engineer working in an MNC. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are also among such stars.

Amitabh Bachchan's bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bodyguard Shivraj has been with her for many years. For her, he is no less than a family member. When there was a wedding at Shivraj's house, Aishwarya Rai personally went to attend the wedding. Shivraj himself is a technical expert by profession. He is loyal and trustworthy to Aishwarya Rai as well as the Bachchan family. Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard's monthly salary is around Rs 7 lakhs. Apart from this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's other bodyguard is Rajendra Dhole. According to Filmi Beat, Rajendra Dhole's annual salary is up to Rs 1 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been married to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan since April 2007. The couple got married at the Bachchan family residence Pratiksha. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan are parents to Aaradhya Bachchan, their daughter, who was born in November 2011.