Meet Akshaye Khanna's heroine, who debuted with him, but moved to South, gave blockbusters with Chiranjeevi, married Kareena Kapoor's 'boyfriend', she is...

Akshaye Khanna's first heroine failed in Bollywood, but became a star in the South. She was even considered a lucky charm for Chiranjeevi. Do you know her name? Read on to know more.
Success doesn't happen overnight. Sometimes it takes years, or even decades. This goes perfectly with Akshaye Khanna. The talented, criminally under-utilised star kid, who's finally getting his due - thanks to his performances in the blockbusters Chhaava and Dhurandhar. It took 28 years for the industry to tap into the true potential of Akshaye. People are loving his acting skills and his viral hook step on FA9LA. However, today we will discuss his first heroine, who got success after years of hard work, but then left it all and went away from the glamorous world.
Meet Anjala Zaveri: The NRI girl who made it to Bollywood
Hailing from a Gujrati NRI family, Anjala was born in Portsmouth, England. Without much struggle, Anjala got an early exposure to Bollywood, which motivated her to chase a career in the film industry. Anjala's debut movie was Himalya Putra, which also marked Akshaye Khanna's start in Bollywood. The film was a flop, but Anjala got noticed. Anjala featured in multiple films, including Salman Khan and Kajol starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Anjala's trajectory in Hindi cinema was disappointing. Thus, she decided to take the leap.
Anjala Zaveri: The star actress of South Cinema
After a dull career in Bollywood, Anjala ventured to the South and became a lucky charm of Chiranjeevi. She impressed the masses and critics with her performance in Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. and Samarasimha Reddy, earning her significant recognition. After working in regional cinema for over a decade, Anjala quit the film industry in 2012, leaving her fans shocked.
Anjala Zaveri got married to...
The bold and beautiful Anjala met her Prince Charming while working in films. She fell in love with actor-model Tarun Arora, best known as Anshuman in Jab We Met. After dating for a while, the couple married but decided against having children. These days, Anjala is seen occasionally making appearances on her husband's Instagram account.