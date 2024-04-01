Meet Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi's heroine, who gave only flops in 12 years, quit industry after marriage, is now...

This actress, who worked with stars like Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, and Amrish Puri, later quit films after back-to-back flops.

Many Bollywood actresses who worked with superstars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others, quit films after marriage. One such actress, who gained recognition despite giving back-to-back flops, quit acting after her marriage.

The actress we are talking about starred with stars like Akshay Kumar and Vivek Oberoi and was Ram Gopal Varma's favourite actress. However, she failed to give even a single in her career of 12 years. She is none other than Antara Mali.

Antara Mali is the daughter of ace photographer Jagdish Mali. Anatara revealed in an interview with Rediff that as a child, she always wanted to become Madhuri Dixit. The actress started her career with Shammi Kapoor and Amrish Puri-starrer Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge! which turned out to be a box office flop. The actress then starred in Ram Gopal Varma's Prema Katha and then the two became frequent collaborators. She then starred in movies like Mast, Road, Company, and Darna Mana Hai, however, most of them were flops and others were average grossers. Her rest of the films like Khiladi 420, Naach, and Mr Ya Miss also tanked at the box office.

Though the actress' performances were appreciated in most of the films, her movies failed to create an impact at the box office. The actress left acting after her 2005 flop Mr Ya Miss, however, she did make a comeback with the movie And Once Again, for which she even shaved her head, But the film flopped at the box office. The actress got married in 2009 and after this film, she left acting completely to focus on her family.

However, according to reports, the actress revealed in an interview that apart from being a housewife, the actress also developed an interest in reading and writing and aims to be a director as soon as she finishes writing a film. The actress is happily married to Che Kurrien, Head of Editorial Content, GQ India, and has a daughter.

