Meet Akshay Kumar's personal bodyguard Shreysay Thele, know his whopping salary

Akshay Kumar with his bodyguard

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar is without doubt one of the most famous celebrities in India and the ‘Khiladi Kumar’ has a huge fan following across India as well as some other parts of the world. Wherever Akshay goes, he gets surrounded by thousands of fans who just come to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. This is the reason why maintaining the security of Akshay Kumar is important and the responsibility for maintaining his security lies with Shreysay Thele.

Shreysay Thele is is the personal bodyguard of Akshay Kumar and he follows the Bollywood superstar everywhere. Besides providing security to Akshay Kumar, Shreysay Thele also acts as bodyguard of Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and other family members as and when required. According to reports, Shreysay’s receives Rs 1.2 crore annually from Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, just like Akshay Kumar, other Bollywood stars too have their personal bodyguard. Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera is with the actor for over 25 years now.

Before becoming Salman Khan's full-time personal bodyguard, Shera had earlier been part of security for several international celebrities like Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Paris Hilton and Jackie Chan when they visited the country.