Born in Delhi and raised in Kolkata, this actress was a top model before beginning her acting career. Vinod Khanna wanted to cast her opposite his son Akshaye Khanna's Bollywood debut Himalay Putra in 1997, but she felt she was too young then and declined the role. Jaya Bachchan also wanted her to become her son Abhishek Bachchan's heroine in his debut film Aakhri Mughal, but the JP Dutta directorial was cancelled. She finally made her Bollywood debut in a negative role opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's 2001 suspense thriller Ajnabee. Yes, the actress being talked about is none other than Bipasha Basu.

Ajnabee starred Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Kareena and Bipasha took potshots at each other during the making of the film and after its release. During the shooting, the Jab We Met actress called the Raaz heroine 'kaali billi (black cat)', and said that she fought with her over fashion designer Vikram Phadnis. Bipasha gave an interview to Filmfare and said, "I think this is a case of making a mountain out of a molehill. There were never any problems with me. She had some problems with the designer. I don’t know why I was pulled in. It was quite childish."

Kareena fired back at her in her interview to Filmfare and stated, "She (Bipasha Basu) just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee over dress designer Vikram Phadnis. She’s given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that’s a figment of her imagination."

After her debut, Bipasha went on to star in multiple hits including Raaz, Jism, No Entry, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno,Race, and Aakrosh among others. She has worked with multiple superstars including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn in her career. Her last big screen outing as a lead actress was the 2015 horror thriller Alone. She was seen in a cameo appearance in Welcome to New York in 2018 and also led the 2020 web series Dangerous on MX Player.

Talking about his personal life, Bipasha Basu was in a relationship with Dino Morea during their modelling phase from 1996 to 2002. In 2002, she started dating her Jism co-star John Abraham and their romance continued for nine years untill 2011. She even dated Harman Baweja briefly in 2014. In 2016, Bipasha tied the knot with her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover. Before his marriage to Bipasha, Karan has had two failed marriages. His first marriage was with the actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008, which only lasted for 10 months. In 2012, he tied the knot with Jennifer Winget, but they separated two years later in 2014. Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover in 2022.

