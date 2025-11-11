Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...

As Dharmendra continues striving for his health, let's take a look at the lives of his lesser-known daughters, Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol.

Veteran superstar and producer Dharmendra is not only the He-Man of Bollywood, but also an affectionate family man. The masses love the Deols. Apart from Dharam, even his kids are adored by his fans. We all know how successful Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are in the showbiz. Even Esha Deol, who couldn't live up to the expectations of her parents' (Dharmendra and Hema Malini) fans, is widely recognised. However, do you know that Dharmendra has three more daughters, and two of them are staying away from showbiz. Unlike the other Deol siblings, they are aloof from films and the glamour world. Let's learn more about them.

Meet Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol

Vijeta (1962) and Ajeeta (1966) are the daughters of Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur. They are the sisters of actors Sunny Deol (1957) and Bobby Deol (1969), and the half-sisters of Esha Deol (1981) and Ahana Deol (1985). Vijeeta and Ajeeta have chosen a different path and have successfully stayed away from the limelight.

Ajeeta Deol: Profession and marriage

Professionally, Ajeeta lives in California, USA, and is reported to have multiple professions, including being a psychologist, dentist, teacher, and academician.

Dharmendra with Ajeeta Deol

A source reported that Ajeeta teaches psychology at a school in San Francisco. Ajeeta is married and has two daughters, Nikita Chaudhri (a dentist) and Priyanka Chaudhri (a dentist and cosmetologist).

Vijeta Deol: Profession and marriage

Vijeta Deol resides in New Delhi and is a businesswoman, serving as the director of Rajkamal Holdings and Trading Private Limited. Vijeta is married to businessman Vivek Gill, and they have two children: daughter, Prerna Gill (a writer and editor), and a son, Sahil Gill.

Dharmendra with Vijeta Deol

Although Vijeta stayed away from the limelight, the Deols' production house, Vijeta Films, is named after her. The production banner has produced blockbusters Betaab, Ghayal, Barsaat, Indian, and semi-hits Dillagi, Ghayal Once Again, Apne, and Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.