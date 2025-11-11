FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date

Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...

Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hard hitting WARNING after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Won't spare...'

11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times

Delhi Car Blast: Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today; Check details inside

Delhi Police gives BIG update on Red Fort car blast, says it may be 'Fidayeen' suicide attack

Amid Jackie Chan death rumour, know how rich 71-year-old martial arts legend is, his net worth is...

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs

Delhi Car Blast: MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion near Red Fort area, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date

SBI releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in, details here

Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...

Meet Ajeeta, Vijeta: Dharmendra's lesser-known daughters, stayed away from films

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...

As Dharmendra continues striving for his health, let's take a look at the lives of his lesser-known daughters, Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 12:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol with Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran superstar and producer Dharmendra is not only the He-Man of Bollywood, but also an affectionate family man. The masses love the Deols. Apart from Dharam, even his kids are adored by his fans. We all know how successful Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are in the showbiz. Even Esha Deol, who couldn't live up to the expectations of her parents' (Dharmendra and Hema Malini) fans, is widely recognised. However, do you know that Dharmendra has three more daughters, and two of them are staying away from showbiz. Unlike the other Deol siblings, they are aloof from films and the glamour world. Let's learn more about them. 

Meet Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol

Vijeta (1962) and Ajeeta (1966) are the daughters of Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur. They are the sisters of actors Sunny Deol (1957) and Bobby Deol (1969), and the half-sisters of Esha Deol (1981) and Ahana Deol (1985). Vijeeta and Ajeeta have chosen a different path and have successfully stayed away from the limelight. 

Ajeeta Deol: Profession and marriage

Professionally, Ajeeta lives in California, USA, and is reported to have multiple professions, including being a psychologist, dentist, teacher, and academician.

image

Dharmendra with Ajeeta Deol

A source reported that Ajeeta teaches psychology at a school in San Francisco. Ajeeta is married and has two daughters, Nikita Chaudhri (a dentist) and Priyanka Chaudhri (a dentist and cosmetologist).

Also read: Dharmendra health critical: When Jaya Bachchan admitted being 'in love' with He-Man of Bollywood, called him 'Greek God' in front of Hema Malini: 'I should have...'

Vijeta Deol: Profession and marriage 

Vijeta Deol resides in New Delhi and is a businesswoman, serving as the director of Rajkamal Holdings and Trading Private Limited. Vijeta is married to businessman Vivek Gill, and they have two children: daughter, Prerna Gill (a writer and editor), and a son, Sahil Gill.

image

Dharmendra with Vijeta Deol

Although Vijeta stayed away from the limelight, the Deols' production house, Vijeta Films, is named after her. The production banner has produced blockbusters Betaab, Ghayal, Barsaat, Indian, and semi-hits Dillagi, Ghayal Once Again, Apne, and Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date
SBI releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in, details here
Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...
Meet Ajeeta, Vijeta: Dharmendra's lesser-known daughters, stayed away from films
Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hard hitting WARNING after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Won't spare...'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vows action after explosion near Red Fort
11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times
11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times
Delhi Car Blast: Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today; Check details inside
Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE