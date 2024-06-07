Twitter
Meet Ajay, Salman's actress who gave 50 flop films, had 12 affairs, one mistake ruined career, tried for comeback but..

Manisha Koirala appeared in some of the most commercially successful films in her career such as 'Gupt', 'Dil Se', 'Kachche Dhaage', and 'Mann', but her career soon came to a standstill.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Today, we will tell you about an actress who made her debut in the film industry in the year 1991 with Subhash Ghai's 'Saudagar'. The film was a superhit and established the actress as the next superstar of Bollywood. Not only fans but filmmakers also couldn't get enough of this actress. This actress was also famous in the South and worked with many superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and Govinda. However, with time her career got ruined, once due to addiction and later when she was fighting for her life against cancer. 

We are talking about none other than Manisha Koirala who was no less than a superstar in the 90s but soon tragedies led to a decline in the career of the actress. In no time, she gave 50 flop films.

Manisha Koirala appeared in some of the most commercially successful films in her career such as 'Gupt', 'Dil Se', 'Kachche Dhaage', and 'Mann', but her career soon came to a standstill and under tremendous pressure, she turned to alcohol for solace and developed anger issues.

This habit not only ruined Manisha Koirala's career but she also witnessed good offers getting slipped out of her hand because of this. This also led to her films flopping at the box office at regular intervals. 

Manisha Koirala then got another jolt in 2012 when she was diagnosed with cancer. The actress accepted this setback and worked to better her life. As of 2024, she has been cancer-free for almost 10 years.

During her acting career, Manisha Koirala was also in the news for her many affairs. First, her name was linked with Vivek, the hero of her debut film 'Saudagar', and then Nana Patekar's name came up. She was also in the news for her affair with DJ Hussain, after which she was linked with 12 people like Cecil Anthony, Prashant Choudhary, Australian ambassador Crispin Conroy, Aziz Premji's son Tariq Premji, Rajiv Mulchandani, Sandeep Chowta, and Christopher Deris, among others.

Manisha Koirala also married Nepal's Samrat Dahal in 2010 but the marriage did not last for more than 2 years. After being cancer-free and free of addiction, Manisha Koirala made a comeback in the film industry with many films and web series but she finally regained her place with the recently released web series 'Heeramandi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Manisha Koirala is currently basking in the success of 'Heeramandi' and is looking to broaden her horizons after its triumph.

