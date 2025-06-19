Manasvi Mamgai is the supermodel-turned-actor who started her film journey with Ajay Devgn. But she left Bollywood and moved to the US. Now, she has big contacts. She's been Donald Trump's guest, and she's even co-producing Al Pacino's upcoming film.

An actor's career is like a gamble. One bet can make or break your life. Several aspiring actors spent years struggling to get that one big break. However, there have been instances when the first chance itself became the final nail in the coffin. Today we will talk about an actress, a former supermodel who got his big break in movies, but sadly her efforts went in vain. This actress got her debut film opposite Ajay Devgn. She was seen in sizzling bikini avatars, seducing the Singham actor, dancing with him, and even kicking some asses. However, her Bollywood debut was her final film, and she left Bollywood and went to the USA. Today, she has become one of the influential people who even co-produced The Godfather actor, Al Pacino's upcoming movie.

Ajay Devgn's heroine, who quit Bollywood after her debut, was...

Mansavi Mamgai, an actress, social worker, and beauty pageant winner, has won the titles of Miss India Tourism International, Miss Tourism International 2008, and Femina Miss India 2010. She even represented India at Miss World 2010. Mansavi got her big Bollywood debut with Action Jackson. In the Prabhu Deva directorial, Mansavi played a seductress vamp, Marina Fonseca. Manasvi looked sizzling hot in the film, but even her sexiness couldn't save the movie, and it tanked at the box office. After Action Jackson's debacle. Mansavi quit films and was seen in Bigg Boss 17, Comedy Nights With Kapil, and in the OTT show The Trial.

Mansavi Mamgai moved to the USA for...

Mansavi is also a social worker and a humanitarian. She became the Indian Ambassador of the Republican Hindu Coalition in 2016. Manasvi became a political and cultural figure in the Indian diaspora, actively supporting Indian causes in the United States. In 2016, Mansavi organised the Humanity against terrorism concert, which was attended by US President Donald Trump. Then she was Donald's guest at his VIP Candle Light Dinner at Union Station. Mansavi was part of a historic day of October 17, 2017, when Diwali was celebrated for the first time at The Oval Office, in the presence of President Donald Trump on 17 October 2017.

Manasvi Mamgai became a producer

It's a full-circle moment for Manasvi Mamgai as she's become a producer, backing Al Pacino-starrer Captivated.

Recently, Mansavi, Al Pacino, met with the newly appointed Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City, seeking blessings as their film went on the floors. Captivated will release in cinemas soon. The release date hasn't been announced yet.

