Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's heroine who was 'sacked' from Prabhas film in four days, was replaced by Disha Patani, now...

It is said that actors have to strive hard to make it big in films. The path to stardom isn't easy and it goes through several phases, including rejection and self-doubt.

Today we will discuss an actress who is now a pan-India star. However, her journey to fame went though a similar phase. She was even sacked from Prabhas film after four four-day shoot. She's none other than Rakul Preet Singh.

Rakul Preet Singh was sacked from Prabhas film

In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Rahul revealed she was replaced by Prabhas-starrer four days after the shoot and she wasn't even informed about it. "I was replaced from a film after shooting for four days, before I made my debut. This was a Telugu film with Prabhas. But sometimes, when you don’t know much about the industry or its way of functioning, you don’t take it to your heart. There is a beauty in innocence and naivety. I was so naive, I thought, ‘Oh, ok they have removed me? No problem, maybe this wasn’t meant for me, I will do something else.’ Because I was not corrupted. When people start surrounding you, they tell you that this happened because of that, it poisons you. But I had no one around me. When you are so naive, it helps.”

Rakul Preet Singh was also replaced in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

In the same interview, she revealed that Rakul lost a few projects due to nepotism. She was also finalised for MS Dhoni but later got replaced by Disha Patani.

Speaking about the same, Rakul revealed, "It was the role which eventually Disha Patani played. I had done the costume and script reading, but then their dates shifted by a month, and I was shooting films with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Bruce Lee: The Fighter was about to release in a month and two songs were yet to be shot. So, I couldn’t adjust the dates at all, and I cried that I missed out on such a good film."

On the work front, Rahul Preet Singh was last seen in Kamal Haaaan's Indian 2. Rakul is currently shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn.

