Here's all you need to know about the superstar's sister who has no hits in last 6 years.

This actress, who gave hits and blockbusters with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor, has no single hit in last six years. However, she is still called a star. She made her debut as a singer, but got trolled for her concert.

The actress we are talking about is the sister of a superstar. She has only 1 blockbuster in her whole career of 13 years and has now turned a YouTube vlogger. She is Priyanka Chopra's sister, Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Ranveer Singh in the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. However, the fil, turned out to be an average grosser at the box office. She then starred in Ishaqzaade alongside Arjun Kapoor which proved to be her first box office success. This was followed by another hit, Shuddh Desi Romance. However, after this the actress three back to back flops before giving her career's first and only blockbuster with Ajay Devgn in Golmaal Again.

After making her comeback with Amar Singh Chamkila after a haitus of 2 years, the actress decided to make her singing debut and though her pre-recorded wedding song was loved by everyone, her concert received some criticism. She has now started her YouTube channel. In her first video, she explained, “I’ve always been a private person, even though I’m constantly in the public eye. I’ve always said that I only share one percent of my life on social media.”

Parineeti further said, “Now I do a lot of things in my life. I do some crazy adventures, I do a lot of scuba diving, I read and I keep singing all the time. I am in the studio all the time. There is so much happening in my life these days that I thought it’s time to share everything that I do in my life with my fans and I am ready for it now.”

She shared reason behind the decision to start her YouTube channel and said, "That’s why I’ve decided to launch my own YouTube channel. I’m so excited because now, instead of answering questions about what I do all day, you’ll be able to see it for yourselves!” She encouraged her fans to join her on this new journey by adding, “I’ll be posting the link to my channel in my bio—let’s start this new chapter together. I’m thrilled to welcome you all into my world. See you soon!”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.